2023 Pulitzer Prize Winner Rhiannon Giddens Releases "You Louisiana Man" From New Album You're The One, Out August 18, 2023





The studio video was filmed while the album was being recorded at Criteria Recording Studios in Miami, FL. Says Giddens, "This was the first song we recorded together in the studio, and it was the one that set the tone for the rest of the week. Like kids on the first day of school, we were feeling out everyone in the room musically and in that moment it all clicked. My folks, Jack's folks- we all listened to each other and found this beautiful place at the center of all our different sounds."



You're the One features twelve songs, written over the course of Giddens' career, that burst with life-affirming energy, drawing from the folk music that she knows so deeply, as well as its pop descendants. It was recorded with a band composed of Giddens's closest musical collaborators from the past decade alongside musicians from producer Splash's own Rolodex, topped off with a horn section, making an impressive ten- to twelve-person ensemble. The collaborators include Italian multi-instrumentalist Francesco Turrisi plus multi-instrumentalist Dirk Powell, bassist Jason Sypher, and Congolese guitarist Niwel Tsumbu. The album features electric and upright bass, conga, Cajun and piano accordions, guitars, a Western string section, and Miami horns, among other instruments, capturing the inclusive spirit that channels through all of her work.



Giddens—the GRAMMY and MacArthur-winning singer, composer, and instrumentalist—was recently awarded the Pulitzer Prize in



As Pitchfork once said, "Few artists are so fearless and so ravenous in their exploration"—a journey that has led to NPR naming her one of its 25 Most Influential Women Musicians of the 21st Century and to American Songwriter calling her "one of the most important musical minds currently walking the planet." Giddens' previous album They're

Pre-order Link: https://rhiannongiddens.lnk.to/youretheone



TRACK LIST:

Too Little, Too Late, Too Bad

You're the One

Yet to Be (feat. Jason Isbell)

Wrong Kind of Right

Another Wasted Life

You Louisiana Man

If You Don't Know How Sweet It Is

Hen in the Foxhouse

Who Are You Dreaming Of

You Put the Sugar in My Bowl

Way Over Yonder

Good Ol' Cider



TOUR DATES:

July 6: Festival dei Due Mondi, Spoleto, Italy~

July 12: Umbria Jazz, Perugia, Italy~

July 15: Pori Jazz Festival, Pori, FI$

July 17: Wigmore Hall, London, UK$





























October 1: Modlin Center at University of Richmond, Richmond, VA+

October 2: Paramount Theatre, Charlottesville, VA*

November 17: Zellerbach Hall, Berkeley, CA@

February 10, 2024: Maison de la culture de Creteil, Creteil, France

February 11, 2024: Doornroosje Main Hall, Nijmegen, Netherlands

February 13, 2024: Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

February 14, 2024: Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium

February 17, 2024: Elb Philharmonie, Hamburg, Germany

February 18, 2024: Lido, Berlin, Germany

February 19, 2024: Kulturkirche Ost, Köln, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Germany

February 21, 2024: Barbican Centre, London, UK

February 23, 2024: Pavillion Theatre, Glasgow, UK

February 25, 2024: Vicar St., Dublin, Ireland

March 16, 2024: Beacon Theatre, New York, NY

April 25, 2024: Ace Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

~ with Francesco Turrisi

$ with Christian McBride & Francesco Turrisi

% with Dirk Powell & Justin Robinson

^ with Adia Victoria

* with Charly Lowry

+ with The Legendary Ingramettes

