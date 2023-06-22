Roosevelt Is Starbound On New Song "Luna"





November 17 - Mexico City, MX - New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, multi-hyphenate producer and songwriter Roosevelt has released "Luna," an irresistible disco odyssey perfect for a moonlit summertime dance party. Featuring his trademark breezy vocals and a funky earworm bassline, Roosevelt (the stage name of producer/multi-instrumentalist Marius Lauber) pleads to get back together with a past flame: "so come on Luna/we could be all you ever want" while soaring synthesizers and a grooving rhythm section punctuate his pleas. The follow up to his Ninja Tune debut single " Ordinary Love ", "Luna" continues Rooveselt's winning streak and further cements his status as one of the world's most inventive producers and songwriters.Speaking about the track, Roosevelt noted: "Luna started as a jam with a bass line 2 years ago - it was laying on my hard drive already when doing my last album Polydans and it never really developed into a song. I've reconnected with some of my old equipment and a stripped down setup in the last months and finally made it work, turning it into a funk driven dance track."The release of "Luna" also follows the recent announcement of Roosevelt's upcoming North American Tour, where he will be headlining 35+ dates including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Chicago, Atlanta, Toronto and more. Full dates below. Pulling from his diverse catalog and inspired by his own experiences DJing, he said the tour will "have more transitions and feel more fluid than ever before. To me it's about telling the story of how my sound comes together, not just by presenting it in its full effect, but also by repeatedly dissecting and reassembling its multiple elements."Roosevelt's busy 2023 follows past high-profile collaborations with Nile Rodgers, Classixx and Washed Out, and major remixes for the likes of Taylor Swift, CHVRCHES, Glass Animals, and Charlotte Gainsbourg. His last full-length album 'Polydans' earned widespread acclaim from press, with Billboard saying it "balances 80s-inspired synth, disco, driving beats and cinematic textures into a musical amalgamation that simultaneously manages effervescence and heft," with Pitchfork adding " Lauber's music evokes an earnest sweetness, forming crisp melodies around his smooth vocals."ROOSEVELT 2023 TOUR September 21 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory OC September 22 - Las Vegas, NV - Life is Beautiful Festival September 23 - Santa Barbara, CA - Soho Theater September 25 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent September 26 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent September 28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo September 29 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst September 30 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont TheaterOctober 3 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading PostOctober 5 - Portland, OR - Wonder BallroomOctober 6 - Seattle, WA - ShowboxOctober 7 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue TheatreOctober 9 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music HallOctober 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban LoungeOctober 12 - Denver, CO - Gothic TheaterOctober 13 - Boulder, CO - Boulder TheaterOctober 14 - Ft Collins, CO - Aggie TheatreOctober 16 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow PalaceOctober 17 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow WolfOctober 19 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music HallOctober 20 - Austin, TX - Emo'sOctober 21 - Dallas, TX - Studio At The FactoryOctober 23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music HallOctober 24 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly'sOctober 26 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam Bar & HallOctober 27 - Chicago, IL - Vic TheatreOctober 28 - Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI AnnexOctober 30 - Nashville, TN - Exit/InOctober 31 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music HallNovember 2 - Detroit, MI - Majestic TheatreNovember 3 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music HallNovember 4 - Buffalo, NY - Town BallroomNovember 6 - Pittsburgh, PA - ThunderbirdNovember 7 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn BowlNovember 9 - New York, NY - Brooklyn SteelNovember 10 - Washington, DC - 9:30 ClubNovember 11 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock ClubNovember 13 - Richmond, VA - The BroadberryNovember 14 - Charleston, SC - Music FarmNovember 15 - Atlanta, GA - Variety PlayhouseNovember 17 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital Festival



