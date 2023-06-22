Roosevelt Is Starbound On New Song "Luna"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Today, multi-hyphenate producer and songwriter Roosevelt has released "Luna," an irresistible disco odyssey perfect for a moonlit summertime dance party. Featuring his trademark breezy vocals and a funky earworm bassline, Roosevelt (the stage name of producer/multi-instrumentalist Marius
Lauber) pleads to get back together with a past flame: "so come on Luna/we could be all you ever want" while soaring synthesizers and a grooving rhythm section punctuate his pleas. The follow up to his Ninja
Tune debut single "Ordinary Love
", "Luna" continues Rooveselt's winning streak and further cements his status as one of the world's most inventive producers and songwriters.
Speaking about the track, Roosevelt noted: "Luna started as a jam with a bass line 2 years ago - it was laying on my hard drive already when doing my last album Polydans and it never really developed into a song. I've reconnected with some of my old equipment and a stripped down setup in the last months and finally made it work, turning it into a funk driven dance track."
The release of "Luna" also follows the recent announcement of Roosevelt's upcoming North American Tour, where he will be headlining 35+ dates including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Chicago, Atlanta, Toronto and more. Full dates below. Pulling from his diverse catalog and inspired by his own experiences DJing, he said the tour will "have more transitions and feel more fluid than ever before. To me it's about telling the story of how my sound comes together, not just by presenting it in its full effect, but also by repeatedly dissecting and reassembling its multiple elements."
Roosevelt's busy 2023 follows past high-profile collaborations with Nile Rodgers, Classixx and Washed Out, and major remixes for the likes of Taylor Swift, CHVRCHES, Glass Animals, and Charlotte
Gainsbourg. His last full-length album 'Polydans' earned widespread acclaim from press, with Billboard saying it "balances 80s-inspired synth, disco, driving beats and cinematic textures into a musical amalgamation that simultaneously manages effervescence and heft," with Pitchfork adding " Lauber's music evokes an earnest sweetness, forming crisp melodies around his smooth vocals."
ROOSEVELT 2023 TOUR
September
21 - Santa
Ana, CA - Observatory OC
September
22 - Las Vegas, NV - Life is Beautiful Festival
September
23 - Santa
Barbara, CA - Soho Theater
September
25 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent
September
26 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent
September
28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo
September
29 - Santa
Cruz, CA - Catalyst
September
30 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater
October 3 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
October 5 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
October 6 - Seattle, WA - Showbox
October 7 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
October 9 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music
Hall
October 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
October 12 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater
October 13 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater
October 14 - Ft Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre
October 16 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace
October 17 - Santa
Fe, NM - Meow Wolf
October 19 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music
Hall
October 20 - Austin, TX - Emo's
October 21 - Dallas, TX - Studio At The Factory
October 23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music
Hall
October 24 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
October 26 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall
October 27 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre
October 28 - Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI Annex
October 30 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In
October 31 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music
Hall
November 2 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
November 3 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music
Hall
November 4 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
November 6 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird
November 7 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl
November 9 - New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel
November 10 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
November 11 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
November 13 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry
November 14 - Charleston, SC - Music
Farm
November 15 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
November 17 - Mexico City, MX - Corona
Capital Festival