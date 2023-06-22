Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 22/06/2023

Buck69 Releases Stunning Visual Representation Of Their New Blues Rock Single "Peace Maker"

Hot Songs Around The World

Kill Bill
SZA
364 entries in 22 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
568 entries in 28 charts
Calm Down
Rema
696 entries in 23 charts
Eyes Closed
Ed Sheeran
172 entries in 24 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
512 entries in 23 charts
People
Libianca
183 entries in 16 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
459 entries in 25 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
1164 entries in 29 charts
La Bachata
Manuel Turizo
185 entries in 6 charts
Players
Coi Leray
183 entries in 15 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Just released! The brand new riveting appeal for peace music video crafted by Relaxing Blues Productions and performed by the irrepressible blues rock band Buck69. With lyrics such as "No more guns, no more bullets the peace maker cries what the hell are we doing?" this video is reminiscent of the major movements of the sixties.
"Peace Maker" opens with an extremely bluesy strong lead guitar entrance that opens the door to a solid vocal and video presentation, a stunning combination.

The band itself is comprised of established blues rock artists including Tom Clawson (vocals) Buzz Anderson (lead guitar) B J Love (keys) David Denner (bass) Ryan Quigg (drums) Nathaniel Wolkstein (strings) Candice Coleman, Laurie Lacross Wright and Rusty Wright (backup vocals).

Recorded and mastered at Stone Soup Recordings, registered ASCAP. The "Peace Maker" video crafted by the world famous Relaxing Blues Production Company (RBPC) with over 400,000 subscribers on You Tube. RBPC specializes in building tailor made stories to the artist's specifications and then releases the video internationally.
"Peace Maker" can be found at all legitimate music retailing sites with the new "Peace Maker" video being resident on You Tube.
https://buck69.net/






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0158091 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0056300163269043 secs