Buck69 Releases Stunning Visual Representation Of Their New Blues Rock Single "Peace Maker"



"Peace Maker" opens with an extremely bluesy strong lead guitar entrance that opens the door to a solid vocal and video presentation, a stunning combination.



The band itself is comprised of established blues rock artists including Tom Clawson (vocals) Buzz Anderson (lead guitar) B J Love (keys)



Recorded and mastered at Stone Soup Recordings, registered ASCAP. The "Peace Maker" video crafted by the world famous Relaxing Blues Production Company (RBPC) with over 400,000 subscribers on You Tube. RBPC specializes in building tailor made stories to the artist's specifications and then releases the video internationally.

"Peace Maker" can be found at all legitimate music retailing sites with the new "Peace Maker" video being resident on You Tube.

https://buck69.net/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Just released! The brand new riveting appeal for peace music video crafted by Relaxing Blues Productions and performed by the irrepressible blues rock band Buck69. With lyrics such as "No more guns, no more bullets the peace maker cries what the hell are we doing?" this video is reminiscent of the major movements of the sixties."Peace Maker" opens with an extremely bluesy strong lead guitar entrance that opens the door to a solid vocal and video presentation, a stunning combination.The band itself is comprised of established blues rock artists including Tom Clawson (vocals) Buzz Anderson (lead guitar) B J Love (keys) David Denner (bass) Ryan Quigg (drums) Nathaniel Wolkstein (strings) Candice Coleman, Laurie Lacross Wright and Rusty Wright (backup vocals).Recorded and mastered at Stone Soup Recordings, registered ASCAP. The "Peace Maker" video crafted by the world famous Relaxing Blues Production Company (RBPC) with over 400,000 subscribers on You Tube. RBPC specializes in building tailor made stories to the artist's specifications and then releases the video internationally."Peace Maker" can be found at all legitimate music retailing sites with the new "Peace Maker" video being resident on You Tube.https://buck69.net/



