Tour Dates 26/06/2023

Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents: Mariah Angeliq La Toxica US Tour

Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents: Mariah Angeliq La Toxica US Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mariah Angeliq, aka the "Princess of Miami", announced she is partnering with Monster Energy to embark on her very first U.S. headlining tour. The tour kicks off in Chicago on July 30th at Alhambra Roof, with stops in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York, Palm Springs and more.

Just a few years into her music career, the bilingual and bicultural singer-songwriter has already been hailed by Billboard as one of the most important and influential female artists in the Urban Genre, and credited with helping restore the powerful swagger of female reggaeton.

2022 was a breakout year for Mariah, winning multiple awards for her collaboration with Karol G - "El Makinon" - including Collaboration of the Year at the Latin American Music Awards. That same year, she closed out Latin Billboards Music Week with a show-stopping performance of her international hit single "Perreito" in her hometown of Miami. With a rapidly growing list of achievements that already includes 6.7B combined career streams, 1.3B YouTube views, a #1 song on the Billboard Latin Chart and a number of successful international tours, Mariah is set to take the U.S. by storm in 2023 with the drop of her debut album.
"I'm so excited to team up with the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour for my first ever U.S. headlining run this summer," Mariah shared. "I am so proud to visit every city and sing reggaeton music with my people. You already know it's gonna be iconic — I can't wait to see all my U.S. fans soon!!"

MONSTER ENERGY OUTBREAK TOUR PRESENTS: MARIAH ANGELIQ LA TOXICA U.S. TOUR:
07/30 - CHICAGO, IL - Alhambra Roof
08/4 - LAS VEGAS, NV - Kaos @ Palms
08/5 - LOS ANGELES, CA - Pershing Square
08/10 - PALM SPRING, CA - Copa Night Club
08/17 - SEATTLE, WA - El Corazon
08/18 - PORTLAND, OR - Elevate Night Club
08/19 - RENO, NV - The Glow Plaza
08/24 - BOISE, ID - Strangelove
08/25 - SALT LAKE CITY, UT - Club Karamba
08/26 - NEW YORK, NY - La Boom
08/31 - CONCORD, CA - Vinnies Bar
09/8 - CHICAGO, IL - Patio Theater
09/9 - ATLANTA, GA - Ibiza
09/14 - TAMPA, FL - Avalon
09/15 - ORLANDO, FL - Mangos

Mariah Angeliq, a young artist of Puerto Rican and Cuban descent, is already one of the most influential female urban artists at just 23 years old.
At the age of 16, she left home to embark on her mission to become a star. Her journey crossed paths with reggaeton producer Nely "El Arma Secreta", who quickly recognized her potential. Under his guidance, she honed her music skills and delved deeper into the world of Latin music. She signed with Universal Music in 2018 and gained recognition across the continent with her debut single "Blah" ranking in the Top 10 most-played songs of the year. According to Billboard, Mariah is one of the most important female artists of the moment in this genre.

Mariah Angeliq's star continues to rise in the music industry. Her hit single "Perreito" was a big success in 2019, gaining over 8 million streams and earning a spot on TikTok's global trends playlist. In 2020, she collaborated with Puerto Rican artist Guaynaa on the single "Taxi," which quickly became popular on all music platforms. In 2022, she released the International Girl Power Anthem "BOBO" with Bad Gyal and Maria Becerra, and teamed up with powerhouse Karol G to release their hit track "El Makinon, which landed them the Latin American Music Award for "Collaboration of the Year" and the Premios Tu Música Urbana for "Video of the Year". Mariah has also partnered with global brands such as Coke, McDonald's, Bulova, and more.
Mariah recently finished a tour of over 40+ US clubs, and has toured Europe three times. Stay tuned for new music coming soon!
