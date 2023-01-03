Kx5 Labels Mau5trap & Arkade Team With Leading Drum & Bass Platform Ram Recordings For The Release Of "Escape (Tall Order Remix)" Out Now





Creating the drum & bass confection is Welsh producer and RAM rising star Tall Order. An exhilarating version, it infuses Kx5's production with pulsating basslines, intricate drum patterns and high-tempo beats. The remix maintains vocalist Hayla's catchy hook and uplifting atmosphere of the original but adds a new layer of intensity that is characteristic of the genre. With its rapid-fire breaks, rolling bass drops, and infectious groove, Tall Order's rendition takes the listener out for an electrifying dancefloor experience.



"I'm incredibly excited to announce my remix of Kx5 Ft. Hayla's 'Escape,'" shares Tall Order who has been teasing the remix out in his sets at his latest gigs. "I've been getting so many messages about this one so pleased to get it out there. It's a real pinch yourself moment. Thanks so much to mau5trap x RAM x Arkade for making it happen!"



The original version of "Escape (ft Hayla)" appears on Kx5's debut self-titled album which is now available for additional listening enjoyment via spatial audio in Dolby Atmos via Apple Music. Listen now here: https://music.apple.com/us/album/kx5/1676361995

Meanwhile, fans can catch Kx5 live next at Electric Zoo in New York City over Labor Day Weekend



Tour dates:





When



Kx5 has already established their ability to draw crowds as large as the biggest stars on the charts today. The duo's first performance at Electric



From his studies in sound engineering, through to receiving his first drum kit at age four, drum & bass producer Tall Order has had a love of music which led him to his first formative release on RAM Records. After discovering dance music in his early teens through the likes of Andy C,

kx5.ffm.to/escapetallorderremix

www.youtube.com/watch?v=pxMLE6Ztra4

music.apple.com/us/album/kx5/1676361995

ffm.bio/kx5

www.instagram.com/tallorderuk New York, NY (Top40 Charts) For their latest offering, electronic music titans Kx5 (Kaskade and deadmau5) and their respective labels Arkade and mau5trap have teamed with leading drum & bass platform RAM Records for the release of "Escape (Tall Order Remix)" today, June 23.Creating the drum & bass confection is Welsh producer and RAM rising star Tall Order. An exhilarating version, it infuses Kx5's production with pulsating basslines, intricate drum patterns and high-tempo beats. The remix maintains vocalist Hayla's catchy hook and uplifting atmosphere of the original but adds a new layer of intensity that is characteristic of the genre. With its rapid-fire breaks, rolling bass drops, and infectious groove, Tall Order's rendition takes the listener out for an electrifying dancefloor experience."I'm incredibly excited to announce my remix of Kx5 Ft. Hayla's 'Escape,'" shares Tall Order who has been teasing the remix out in his sets at his latest gigs. "I've been getting so many messages about this one so pleased to get it out there. It's a real pinch yourself moment. Thanks so much to mau5trap x RAM x Arkade for making it happen!"The original version of "Escape (ft Hayla)" appears on Kx5's debut self-titled album which is now available for additional listening enjoyment via spatial audio in Dolby Atmos via Apple Music. Listen now here: https://music.apple.com/us/album/kx5/1676361995Meanwhile, fans can catch Kx5 live next at Electric Zoo in New York City over Labor Day Weekend September 1-3, 2023.Tour dates: September 1-3 New York City Electric ZooWhen Kaskade and deadmau5 first partnered on their 2008 smash "I Remember,"—heralded by Rolling Stone as one of the top 100 dance music tracks of all time--the pair were leading names in the rapidly expanding electronic music scene that enraptured a generation of music lovers across America. 14 years later, the duo has formalized their occasional collaborations and long-running friendship into an official project, Kx5, with a self-titled album that carries on the genre-defining spirit of their early work with the additional excellence that comes from a decade and a half of studio and onstage experience for each. Those "different things" are evident in the evolving sound of Kx5 since the project was announced in March 2022 with the release of "Escape." The debut single carried on the tradition of sleek melodic house music first heard on " I Remember " (and its follow-up " Move For Me "), securing significant Top 40 radio play (the first for either artist) and eventually becoming the #1 dance track of the year in 2022. However it was just the starting point for months of sonic exploration that resulted in tougher-sounding songs like " Alive " featuring The Moth & The Flame (TMTF), "Avalanche," "Take Me High," and " Sacrifice " with SOFI TUKKER all of which appear on Kx5, their 2022 debut self-titled album.Kx5 has already established their ability to draw crowds as large as the biggest stars on the charts today. The duo's first performance at Electric Daisy Carnival in May 2022 packed out the Circuit Grounds stage beyond capacity, while the pair's December 2022 headlining gig at the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum smashed records (the show broke records landing it as the largest single-day concert event headlined by an electronic music artist ever in North America per Pollstar with Billboard confirming Kx5 at the Coliseum as the biggest ticketed global headliner dance event of 2022), proving their popularity.From his studies in sound engineering, through to receiving his first drum kit at age four, drum & bass producer Tall Order has had a love of music which led him to his first formative release on RAM Records. After discovering dance music in his early teens through the likes of Andy C, Pendulum and High Contrast, it later drove him to his debut single under the label flag of a hero he once witnessed behind the DJ booth. Already racking up support from the likes of Rene LaVice, Mollie Collins and Harriet Jaxxon, as well as collaborating with household names such as Dread MC, his previous singles also had significant amounts of support on BBC Radio 1. After dropping demos over to RAM Records at the start of 2022, he received his first standalone release on the imprint, and it signified a massive step in the career of an already hotly anticipated artist. "Heater / New Day" kickstarted Tall Order's sound exploration on RAM. Supported as part of Andy C's BBC Radio 1 Residency and on tastemaker UKF's YouTube channel, " Heater " alongside " New Day " was a massive first appearance on RAM. This was quickly followed by "No Entry" and "Underground," which were also platformed on UKF as well as through Andy C's sets globally. Yet there's still more to come from the Welshman, under the legendary title of the 30-year strong RAM Records as he continues to grow his discography in 2023.kx5.ffm.to/escapetallorderremixwww.youtube.com/watch?v=pxMLE6Ztra4music.apple.com/us/album/kx5/1676361995ffm.bio/kx5www.instagram.com/tallorderuk



