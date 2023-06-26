Imagine Dragons And Inner City Youth Orchestra Of Los Angeles Release "Symphony" With Coke Studio



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, diamond-certified GRAMMY Award-winning band Imagine Dragons and Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles, have released a new song " Symphony ", their first collaboration project with COKE STUDIO, Coca-Cola's global music platform, which brings the most exciting emerging and breakthrough artists from all corners of the world together to create Real Magic.The track is the latest release in a program of unforgettable music experiences only Coca-Cola can do to fans across Europe and beyond all summer long. Coca-Cola's Real Magic brand philosophy celebrates the magic of human connection and the belief that our differences make the world a richer and more interesting place. It is a celebration of the real-life moments and the magic that happens when people come together.Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles comments, "Music can transform the minds and lives of young people and our Collision song for COKE STUDIO was an opportunity to create a unique collaboration and musical experience. It was amazing to work with Imagine Dragons and produce this beautiful piece of music for all to enjoy."The release of " Symphony " follows "Be Who You Are (Real Magic)", this year's COKE STUDIO™ anthem by Grammy-award-winning American musician Jon Batiste and featuring NewJeans, J.I.D, Camilo and BRIT Award & Ivor Novello-nominated, chart topping UK singer songwriter, Cat Burns.This is one of nine brand new multi-artist collision songs and exclusive COKE STUDIO™ sessions from each artist, which will be released to global music fans on all music platforms in June and July."Collisions' are central to COKE STUDIO and are all about bringing incredible musical talent together across genres and cultures, to create fresh new sounds." says Joshua Burke, Global Head of Music & Culture Marketing, Coca-Cola.16+ of the biggest breakthrough music artists of the moment have been brought together from the US, UK, Canada, South Africa, Colombia, Egypt, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey, China, Korea and the Philippines for COKE STUDIO 2023: Camilo (Colombia)NewJeans (Korea)I.D (US)Cat Burns (UK) Imagine Dragons (US) Sam Smith (UK)Diljit Dosanjh (India/Canada)Evdeki Saat (Turkey)Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles (US) Jessie Reyez (USShae Gill (Pakistan)Shreya Ghosal (India)XIN LIU (China)Zack Tabudlo (Philippines)The COKE STUDIO™ platform is a space for true borderless creation and collaboration amongst emerging and established music artists globally. Curated in collaboration with Universal Music Group, the world leader in music-based entertainment. It offers the rare opportunity for artists from all over the world to collaborate creatively and experiment with sounds from different cultures, fuse genres to create new music and reach global audiences - whether bringing Punjabi music to the US or South African beats to India.Coca-Cola is serving up a full summer of epic music experiences, bringing music closer to fans in the real world as it partners with some of Europe's leading festivals with a COKE STUDIO™ LIVE presence like never before. The incredible line-up - which also breaks borders beyond Europe and into the US - includes:Lollapalooza, Stockholm, Sweden (June 29-July 1)Tomorrowland, Boom, Belgium (July 21-23 and July 28-30)Lollapalooza, Paris, France (July 21-23)Lollapalooza, Chicago, US (August 3-6)Untold, Cluj-Napoca, Romania (August 4-7)Sziget, Budapest, Hungary (August 10-15)Coca-Cola Music Experience, Madrid, Spain (September 1-2)Lollapalooza, Berlin, Germany (September 9-10)Fans can even experience the music from wherever they may be thanks to Coca-Cola's partnerships with Tomorrowland Belgium and Untold (Romania), where it is set to host COKE STUDIO™ live streams direct from each festival: tune into live performances via the Coca-Cola App and never miss a beat. In Spain, music fans can enjoy Coca-Cola's own stand-alone festival with its Coca-Cola Music Experience in Madrid.The catalyst for an amazing summer of music experiences, Coca-Cola is also giving fans access to some of the hottest festival tickets along with unique COKE STUDIO™ content from new music, behind-the-scenes footage, plus festival live streams and more, in the dedicated Digital Hub: unlocked via the Coca-Cola App and scannable QR codes on cans in Coca-Cola's huge summer music promotion now live.Content from the COKE STUDIO global platform is available for fans to access on https://www.coca-cola.com/cokestudio Imagine Dragons continue to redefine rock in the 21st century. Filling stadiums, crafting cloud-rattling anthems, and breaking records at every turn, diamond-certified GRAMMY Award-winning Las Vegas quartet Imagine Dragons occupy rarified air as one of the biggest rock bands in the world. Tallying cumulative sales of 68 million album equivalents, 56 million digital songs, and 135 billion streams, they stand out as "the only band in history to earn four RIAA Diamond singles," namely " Radioactive " (14x-platinum), " Believer " (10x-platinum), " Demons " (10x-platinum), and " Thunder " (10x-platinum). Since emerging in 2009, they've scored five consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with Night Visions [2012] (7x-platinum) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), Smoke + Mirrors [2015] (platinum) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), Evolve [2017] (triple-platinum) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), Origins [2018] (platinum)( KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), and Mercury - Act 1 2021. With the release of Mercury - Act 2 (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope) in 2022, they completed their first double-album opus produced by the legendary Rick Rubin. The hit single "Bones," featured on Mercury Act 2, recently went to number one at Alternative Radio and remains in the Global Top 50 on Spotify. The band's hit collaboration with East Atlanta-based rapper J.I.D, "Enemy," has racked up billions of global streams and landed at #6 on the IFPI Global Singles Chart for 2022. Dominating radio, they remain "one of only four bands to ever achieve simultaneous Top 5 singles at Alternative radio, and the only band to repeat this feat." Meanwhile, Imagine Dragons' music videos for hits " Thunder " and " Believer " have garnered an astounding 2 billion YouTube views , while videos for " Radioactive " and " Demons " have surpassed over 1 billion views. They've collaborated with everyone from Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, and Wiz Khalifa to Avicii and film composer Hans Zimmer. Giving back, they've raised millions for various causes, including their pediatric cancer charity the Tyler Robinson Foundation, and frontman Dan Reynolds' LOVELOUD Foundation and festival in support of LGBTQ+ youth. In 2022, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky named them ambassadors for UNITED 24, which benefits humanitarian aid in Ukraine. Most recently, Imagine Dragons earned an impressive four nominations for the 2022 American Music Awards including "Favorite Pop Duo or Group," "Favorite Rock Artist," "Favorite Rock Album" and "Favorite Rock Song." The band was also nominated for "Group of 2022" for the 2022 People's Choice Awards.



