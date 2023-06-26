Anitta Brings Brazilian Funk To The Masses With New Single "Funk Rave"





About the song



Last summer, she won a 2022 MTV New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kicking off a massive new chapter, record-breaking international superstar Anitta unveils a new single entitled "Funk Rave" today. It marks her first release under her newly minted deal with Republic Records in partnership with Universal Music Latin Entertainment.About the song Anitta commented, "All the music I've been making for the past year is music I'm so proud of. It's both incredibly Brazilian and intentionally international - I made sure it sounds like me in every fiber of the music. Brazilian funk is my roots. It's what I was born and raised doing. It's home to me. I made this new music with the intention of showing everyone those roots, what's most important to me, and leading with 'Funk Rave' does exactly that."The track finds the iconic artist intimately connecting to her roots. This time around, she leans into a Brazilian funk bounce, updating a classic style for the next generation. From the jump, she teases, "Look at what you can't have, boss bitch," before delivering an up-tempo dancefloor-ready refrain. Anitta initially teased "Funk Rave" earlier this month when she debuted the single live during the Opening Ceremony of the UEFA Champions League Finals in Istanbul, Turkey. Her performance sent fans into a frenzy as they clamored for the track's official arrival. Meeting the demand, she has delivered what's shaping up to be a global anthem.This week, Anitta attended the Louis Vuitton Men's Spring Summer 2024 fashion show. Earlier this year, she received a nomination in the category of "Best New Artist" at the 2023 Grammy Awards. It capped off a string of history-making moves, including achieving Guinness World Records® as the "First Solo Latin Artist to Reach #1 on Spotify Globally" and the 2022 winner of Best Latin at the VMAs, EMAs and AMAs. Meanwhile, her 2022 multilingual opus, Versions of Me, tallied billions of streams and claimed spots on year-end best album lists by Billboard, Rolling Stone, Stereogum, UPROXX, Variety, and more.Since breaking through in Brazil six years ago, Grammy-nominated global superstar Anitta has become the leading artist of a new generation of Latin American music.Anitta's first single of 2022, "Envolver," became the biggest solo debut by a Brazilian artist in the history of the Spotify Global Chart and broke Anitta's record by reaching #1 on iTunes in 19 countries. She also released her latest album Versions of Me in April 2022. The 15-track album was released in Spanish, English, and Portuguese and holds the record of biggest streaming week for a Brazilian artist on Spotify. It now has surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify.Last summer, she won a 2022 MTV Music Video Award® in the category of "Best Latin" for "Envolver," further making history and earning her second Guinness World Record as the "first Brazilian solo artist to win the MTV VMA for Best Latin (female)." The win followed an explosive performance by Anitta, who made her VMA broadcast performance debut with "Envolver." In 2019, she also won "Best Female Artist" at the Latin AMAs. Starting in 2014, Anitta was named "Best Brazilian Act" at the MTV Europe Music Awards for five consecutive years.



