Owen Riegling Signs With Universal Music And Kicks Off Summer With New Single "Love (The Sweater Song)"

Owen Riegling is the kind of artist so down to earth his boots are always dirty. He's a small town kid with his roots firmly planted in the songs he sings. When he sings about old dirt roads, young love or the simple pleasure of a cold beer on a Friday night, it's not just words. He's lived it. The 24-year-old singer-songwriter effortlessly captures the relatability of the most timeless country hits. Riegling is the winner of the 2022 Emerging Artists Showcase at Boots & Hearts festival, which is taking him from his small farming hometown of Mildmay, Ontario to Universal New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Universal Music proudly announces the signing of country singer/songwriter on the rise Owen Riegling with the release of his brand new single "Love (The Sweater Song)."The track showcases Riegling's skills as a songwriter, as he penned the lyrics himself and collaborated with renowned producer Jimmy Thow (Joe Nichols, Blake Shelton, Terri Clark) to bring the song to life. The melody is upbeat, and the playful lyrics describe the range of emotions one experiences when embarking on new love interest."I wrote this in my parents' garage sitting by myself. I was thinking about the questions I had while feeling all those new feelings you get when falling in love. This is a song that's fun and was a little different for me sonically. I really like it and I hope everyone else does too," says Owen.The accompanied visuals were filmed in Nashville by director Ryan Nolan (Phillip Phillips, Terri Clark) and portrays Riegling as the charming gentleman brimming with a delightful sense of humour.After winning the 2022 Emerging Artists Showcase at the Canadian country music mega-fest Boots & Hearts, Riegling signed his record deal with Universal Music Canada as the newest member of the country roster. With frequent travels between Toronto and Nashville, Riegling has been actively engaging within the industry and immersing himself in many songwriting sessions. With his recent exposure, Riegling was invited to perform at the 2023 CMAOntario awards, where he was also nominated for the Rising Star Award.As Riegling continues to seize new opportunities, his trademark laid-back charm has impressed many, captivating not only his fans but also Platinum-award singer/songwriter, Tyler Hubbard. Hubbard extended a personal invitation for Riegling to join as the opening act for his upcoming solo tour this Fall, which includes a highly anticipated performance at The Danforth Music Hall in Toronto. Fans can expect to see Riegling performing throughout the summer at various festivals. Tickets and full list of dates available here.Owen Riegling is ready to make his mark on the music industry, his ambitions are humble: a house, a truck, the occasional fishing trip. Time, too - time to make music every day. No matter what he does from here, it will be genuine. And it will be good.Stay tuned for more music in 2023!CANADIAN TOUR DATESAugust 10 - Boots & Hearts, Oro-Medonte, ONAugust 19 - Rock The Lot Dresden, Dresden, ON September 2 - Sauble Beach Night Party, Sauble Beach, ONOctober 13 - Calgary AB, MacEwan Hall*October 14 - Edmonton AB, Midway Music Hall*October 15 - Saskatoon SK, Coors Event Center*October 17 - Winnipeg MB, Burton Cummings*October 19 - Kitchener ON, Elements*October 20 - Montreal QC, Corona Theatre*October 23 - Ottawa ON, Bronson Center*October 24 - Toronto ON, Danforth**Opening act for Tyler HubbardOwen Riegling is the kind of artist so down to earth his boots are always dirty. He's a small town kid with his roots firmly planted in the songs he sings. When he sings about old dirt roads, young love or the simple pleasure of a cold beer on a Friday night, it's not just words. He's lived it. The 24-year-old singer-songwriter effortlessly captures the relatability of the most timeless country hits. Riegling is the winner of the 2022 Emerging Artists Showcase at Boots & Hearts festival, which is taking him from his small farming hometown of Mildmay, Ontario to Universal Music Canada, which will release his new singles this year. A small-town boy through and through, his music strikes an addictive balance between universal feelings and personal stories performed with his trademark laid-back charm.



