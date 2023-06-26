Music Icon Gwen Stefani Returns With Soaring New Single "True Babe"





A three-time GRAMMY Award winner, Stefani has achieved global success as a performer, songwriter, iconic frontwoman of No Doubt, and a multi-platinum solo artist. To date, she's sold more than 60 million units worldwide with her 2015 album This Is What the Truth Feels Like debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Now, with "True Babe," Stefani showcases all the style, charm, and attitude that made her pop legend. For Gwen Stefani's tour updates and routing list, visit gwenstefani.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The global superstar Gwen Stefani makes a triumphant return with the new single "True Babe." Her first single since 2021's "Slow Clap" featuring Saweetie, "True Babe" is an irresistible pop anthem with an alt twist. Produced by Swedish duo Jack & Coke and LA-based rocker KThrash, "True Babe" highlights Stefani's trademark lilting vocals and knack for unfiltered lyrical honesty. "True Babe" is available now at all digital retailers via Interscope Records.Alongside the release of her new single Stefani has a series of major festival performances locked in for the U.K. and Europe this summer. The enduring hitmaker took the stage at Prague Rocks Festival on June 21 in the Czech Republic, followed by three massive live dates in the U.K. — a headline date at Warwick Castle and two shows alongside fellow superstar Pink at BST Hyde Park. See tour dates below and purchase tickets HERE. The arrival of "True Babe" comes after the announcement that Stefani will return for coaching duties on Season 24 of The Voice alongside Reba McEntire, John Legend, and Niall Horan.As frontwoman for California iconic band No Doubt, Stefani has revamped alternative rock and inspired generations of female acts. No Doubt's five genre-blending albums have showcased her adept songwriting and poignant lyrics with #1 hits such as "Don't Speak," "Just a Girl" and "Hey Baby," along with many others. Her solo debut album, Love. Angel. Music. Baby. surpassed quintuple-platinum status delivering the hit singles "Rich Girl," "What You Waiting For?" and the Pharrell Williams produced No. 1 hit "Hollaback Girl." Stefani's sophomore album, The Sweet Escape, featured the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 single " Wind It Up " and the unforgettable anthem "The Sweet Escape.""True Babe" and "Slow Clap" demonstrate Stefani's effortless versatility and wonderfully counterpoints the ska of 2021's "Let Me Reintroduce Myself," which reached No. 1 on iTunes. In 2020, Stefani had two No. 1 hits on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart with Blake Shelton, " Nobody But You " and "Happy Anywhere," and reissued her holiday album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, with two new songs including "Here This Christmas."A three-time GRAMMY Award winner, Stefani has achieved global success as a performer, songwriter, iconic frontwoman of No Doubt, and a multi-platinum solo artist. To date, she's sold more than 60 million units worldwide with her 2015 album This Is What the Truth Feels Like debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Now, with "True Babe," Stefani showcases all the style, charm, and attitude that made her pop legend. For Gwen Stefani's tour updates and routing list, visit gwenstefani.com.



