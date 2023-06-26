Travis Denning Releases New Song "Things I'm Going Through"





A native of Warner Robins, Georgia, singer/songwriter and Mercury Nashville recording artist New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mercury Nashville recording artist Travis Denning released a new song today, "Things I'm Going Through." Written by Matt Mulhare and Jordan Dozzi and produced by Jeremy Stover and Paul DiGiovanni, the song addresses the pain of heartbreak and the difficulty of masking that pain from loved ones.Denning calls the song the best story song he's recorded so far in his career, with lyrics like "I was sitting at home all alone/When the phone rang/My old man on the line saying what's up son/Tell me some new things/I didn't have the heart to tell him she was gone, gone, gone/So, I just lied and said pop here's what's going on, on, on.""I was absolutely floored the first time I heard this song, not only because it is so well written, but it is so relatable," said Denning. "I don't think there is a young man in this world who hasn't told a white lie to their dad or mom or friend about how they're feeling in that moment in time - about what they're really going through. I can definitely remember those times where my world felt like it was crashing around me because of a girl I was broken up with, and I just couldn't man up and tell anybody. It's a great song and I love the imagery of what he damn sure wishes he was doing."Upcoming Travis Denning Tour Dates6/24 - Cadott, WI - Country Fest7/15 - Redwood Falls, MN - Redwood County Fair7/22 - Beallsville, OH - Outback Motorsports7/28 - Arlington, NE - Washington County Fair7/29 - Lake Ozark, MO - Sky Bar at the Encore8/6 - Quincy, WA - Watershed Festival8/11 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater8/13 - Oro-Medonte, Ontario - Boots And Hearts8/25 - Aplington, IA - Party at the Barn9/15 - Laramie, WY - University of Wyoming10/14 - Macon, GA - Mercer University11/11 - Miami, FL - Country Bay Music FestivalA native of Warner Robins, Georgia, singer/songwriter and Mercury Nashville recording artist Travis Denning first made waves with the release of his Top 40 debut single "David Ashley Parker From Powder Springs," which has also been certified Gold by the RIAA. He celebrated his first No.1 and Platinum certified single with the "shadowy" (Rolling Stone) "After A Few," from Denning's debut EP Beer's Better Cold, which debuted in the Top 20 of Billboard's Country Albums chart. Last summer Denning released the EP, Might As Well Be Me. Crafted for the stage with all of Denning's hard-charging energy and mischief-making signatures intact, the collection also captures an artist maturing. The track "Buy A Girl A Drink," a candlelit confession that features Denning's tender lyricism, marked the most first-week streams of Denning's songs to date. His current song, "Strawberry Wine And A Cheap Six Pack," is Denning's second highest debut and has already amassed over 3.5M Global streams. Denning's songwriting extends to other artists - he has co-written for Morgan Wallen, Michael Ray, Chase Rice, Jason Aldean and Justin Moore. Denning has previously headlined his own "Heartbeat Of A Small Town Tour," toured with Brother's Osborne, Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch, Alan Jackson, Riley Green, Dierks Bentley and Jake Owen and he is currently out on the road headlining and playing festivals throughout the summer. With over 760 million streams worldwide, Denning has been spotlighted for his head-turning sound and is making his mark withing the industry, being previously selected as one of CRS New Faces, an Opry NextStage recipient and a CMA KixStart Artist. Denning is in the studio recording his next project. For more information, visit travisdenning.com.



