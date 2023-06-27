3X Grammy Winner Olivia Rodrigo's New Album "GUTS," Scheduled For September 8 Release





"For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life," says



On "vampire," the album's first single, Rodrigo's increased maturity and bold confidence are apparent. Set for release on June 30th, "vampire" is available for pre-save and pre-order νος. Fans can pre-order the special limited edition physical versions of "vampire," which also include Rodrigo's first demo of the single, exclusive to the CD and 7" vinyl.



Rodrigo's unflinching honesty has endeared her to listeners ever since she dropped her breakthrough single "drivers license" in January 2021. The track debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became the first song in history to hit 80 million streams in seven days on Spotify. Now certified 5x Platinum in the U.S., "drivers license" also resonated on a global level, topping the charts in numerous countries. The triple Platinum "deja vu" and 4x Platinum, Billboard Hot 100-topping "good 4 u" followed in the leadup to the release of her first full-album.



SOUR entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1 and would go on to become the longest-running debut album in the chart's top 10 of the 21st century—and the first to spend an entire year in the upper echelon. SOUR also entered the charts at No. 1 in the U.K., Canada, Ireland, Norway, Holland, Sweden, Australia, and New Zealand. Upon release, SOUR scored the most U.S. audio streams for a female debut album ever and broke the record for the most-streamed album in a week by a female artist on Spotify.



Named the #1 Album of 2021 by Rolling Stone and hailed as one of the Best Albums of 2021 by The New York Times, among others, SOUR is now 4x Platinum in the U.S. and has sold over 17 million albums globally with over 40 billion streams worldwide. The album's 11 tracks have all been certified by the RIAA—and have landed in the top 30 of Billboard's Hot 100, making Rodrigo the first female artist to simultaneously chart 11 or more songs in the top 30.



Rodrigo received seven GRAMMY® Award nominations—including nods in each of the Big Four categories—and took home awards for Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance at the 64th GRAMMY® Awards. She was named New Artist of the Year at the American New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY-winning recording artist Olivia Rodrigo will release her new album, GUTS on September 8th via Geffen Records/ Universal Music. She recorded the album with producer Daniel Nigro, who also collaborated with her on SOUR, her chart-topping, 4x Platinum debut album. Beginning today, fans can pre-order GUTS on CD, cassette, vinyl, and limited-edition box sets exclusively at Rodrigo's online store. Vinyl is offered in four D2C exclusive colors - red, white, blue, and purple."For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life," says Olivia Rodrigo. "I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20 - it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that's all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that."On "vampire," the album's first single, Rodrigo's increased maturity and bold confidence are apparent. Set for release on June 30th, "vampire" is available for pre-save and pre-order νος. Fans can pre-order the special limited edition physical versions of "vampire," which also include Rodrigo's first demo of the single, exclusive to the CD and 7" vinyl.Rodrigo's unflinching honesty has endeared her to listeners ever since she dropped her breakthrough single "drivers license" in January 2021. The track debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became the first song in history to hit 80 million streams in seven days on Spotify. Now certified 5x Platinum in the U.S., "drivers license" also resonated on a global level, topping the charts in numerous countries. The triple Platinum "deja vu" and 4x Platinum, Billboard Hot 100-topping "good 4 u" followed in the leadup to the release of her first full-album.SOUR entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1 and would go on to become the longest-running debut album in the chart's top 10 of the 21st century—and the first to spend an entire year in the upper echelon. SOUR also entered the charts at No. 1 in the U.K., Canada, Ireland, Norway, Holland, Sweden, Australia, and New Zealand. Upon release, SOUR scored the most U.S. audio streams for a female debut album ever and broke the record for the most-streamed album in a week by a female artist on Spotify.Named the #1 Album of 2021 by Rolling Stone and hailed as one of the Best Albums of 2021 by The New York Times, among others, SOUR is now 4x Platinum in the U.S. and has sold over 17 million albums globally with over 40 billion streams worldwide. The album's 11 tracks have all been certified by the RIAA—and have landed in the top 30 of Billboard's Hot 100, making Rodrigo the first female artist to simultaneously chart 11 or more songs in the top 30.Rodrigo received seven GRAMMY® Award nominations—including nods in each of the Big Four categories—and took home awards for Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance at the 64th GRAMMY® Awards. She was named New Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards, Woman of the Year at Billboard's 2022 Women in Music Awards and Songwriter of the Year at both the ASCAP Pop Music Awards and Variety Hitmakers. She has also received seven Billboard Awards, a Brit, a Juno, and an NME Award while "Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)" won Best Music Documentary honors at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. In 2022, she kicked off her first-ever world tour—a sold-out run that took her to upwards of 40 cities across North America and Europe.



