Cautious Clay Explores His Jazz Roots On Deeply Personal Blue Note Records Debut Karpeh Out August 18, 2023





Across the album's 15 tracks Cautious can be heard on vocals, flute, tenor saxophone, soprano saxophone, bass clarinet, guitar, synthesizer, and bass. He also invites a wide range of collaborators into the fold including leading lights of the modern jazz world including Lage, trumpeter Ambrose Akinmusire, saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins, vibraphonist Joel Ross, keyboardist Julius Rodriguez, bassist Joshua Crumbly, and drummer Sean Rickman. Other guests on the album include his uncle, bassist Kai Eckhardt, and the acclaimed Pakistani vocalist Arooj Aftab.



For all of Cautious' dexterity around multiple instruments, it's always in service of the music's narratives. "I wanted it to be musical for the sake of telling a story," he explains. "Throughout this album, I am equating my life's journey to an amalgamation of my family's past life experiences, an exploration of my present, and how those pieces will influence by future."



Cautious sequenced the album thematically in three sections with interludes throughout containing audio recordings of his relatives recounting bits of family history. The first section he calls "The Past Explained" with songs that touch upon his early experiences growing up in Cleveland including the album's lead single "Ohio." The middle section of the album is what Cautious calls "The Honeymoon of Exploration." These five songs depict some of his experiences with psychedelics, which inspired self-reflection and the desire for deeper forms of intimacy with others. The concluding four songs constitute the third thematic section, which Cautious calls "A Bitter & Sweet Solitude." Cautious posits that when we allow ourselves to spend quality time in solitude it enables us to forge better relationships with ourselves and others, therefore sparking deeper intimacy.



The track listing for KARPEH is as follows:

102 Years of Comedy (Intro)

Fishtown

Ohio

Karpehs Don't Flinch

The Tide Is My Witness

Take a Half (a

Another Half (with Julian Lage)

Repeat Myself

Glass Face (with Kai Eckhardt & Arooj Aftab)



Unfinished House (with Julian Lage)

Blue Lips (with Julian Lage)



Yesterday's Price (with Immanuel Wilkins and Ambrose Akinmusire)

Moments Stolen



Since 2017, Cautious Clay has been steadily building a devoted fanbase with his heartfelt songwriting and a unique sound that moves fluidly between pop, alternative R&B, and indie rock. He began receiving wide recognition with the 2018 release of Blood Type featuring the breakthrough single "Cold War," a naked call for emotional honesty and transparency that resonated deeply with listeners and has since been streamed more than 150 million times. The song was featured on Issa Rae's hit HBO TV show, Insecure, and

