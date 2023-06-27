Country Rocker Cory Marks Reveals New Single "Snowbirds" Inspired By Canadian Forces Snowbirds





In 2019, Billboard deemed Cory Marks' top 10 Rock New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On June 23, breakout country-rock star CORY MARKS shares his patriotic new song "Snowbirds," inspired by the Snowbirds air demonstration team, and his own passion for flying. The song is available now via Better Noise Music and across all streaming platforms here: https://corymarks.ffm.to/snowbirds.Produced by Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, Shania Twain), "Snowbirds" is a powerful, anthemic track that features CORY's unique talent of mixing country music with rock elements. As a licensed pilot, CORY dedicated the track to the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, who, for over 52 years, have proudly upheld the legacy of military aviation excellence as Canada's elite air demonstration team.The official "Snowbirds" music video showcases CORY performing the song in both English and French language, combined with breath-taking close-ups and rarely seen angles from recent Snowbirds demonstrations, and footage from CORY's flight with the Snowbirds in 2017. The result is an exhilarating, better-than-front-row seat for a Snowbirds show that fans could ever hope for. Watch the music video streaming below or directly via YouTube."I've been a fan of the Snowbirds since I was a kid and always will be," says CORY. "When I started my music career, I was attending the Royal Military College of Canada enrolled as a pilot, hoping to become a Snowbird one day,' CORY shares. "Working with the Snowbirds team is a true inspiration and I'm extremely proud and humbled to have my song played during their demonstrations across North America in the 2023 season."Walking the fine line between outlaw country and hard rock, the North Bay, ON native is undoubtedly himself, not just as a musician, but as a person. Growing up, CORY developed passions for hockey, flying, and playing the drums like his hero, Rush's Neil Peart, before he began performing live music at a local bar while studying to become a fighter pilot.In 2019, he released his hit single "Outlaws and Outsiders," featuring legendary artists Mick Mars (Motley Crue), Travis Tritt and Ivan Moody (Five Finger Death Punch), which recently received Platinum certification in Canada. The track achieved great success, reaching Top 10 on the US Rock Radio charts, #3 on German Rock Radio and peaked at #12 on the Canadian Rock charts. The single now has over 123 million streams worldwide, adding to CORY's 188 million total global streams to date. 2020 saw the release of CORY's critically acclaimed album WHO I AM, spawning fan favorites like "Devil's Grin" and "Blame It On The Double". In 2022, CORY made his feature film debut with a part in the horror-thriller The Retaliators alongside Better Noise labelmates Five Finger Death Punch, The HU, Eva Under Fire and Jacoby Shaddix from Papa Roach.Most recently, CORY released his 6-track EP I RISE, channeling his prowess for songwriting along with the intense training, determination, patience and grit to become a certified pilot. He also hit the road with his band in support of the EP on a massive US arena tour with Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert.CORY MARKS 2023 Tour Dates:6/30 - Dauphin, MB - Dauphin Countryfest7/1 - Regina, SK - Regina Canada Day7/21 - Sault Ste. Marie, ON - Machine Shop7/22 - Thunder Bay, ON - Country On The Bay Festival8/5 - Lake Cowichan, BC - Sunfest Country Music Festival8/11 - Oro-medonte, ON - Boots & Hearts9/8 - Hanmer, ON - Valley East Days9/16 - North Bay, ON - Bash For Jordan9/29 - Tucson, AZ - Encore Tucson10/10 - Red Deer, AB - Peavey Mart Centrium #10/12 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Expo Centre #10/14 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre ## with ZZ TopIn 2019, Billboard deemed Cory Marks' top 10 Rock Radio single "Outlaws and Outsiders" (which features country music icon Travis Tritt, Ivan Moody of Five Finger DeathPunch, and Mick Mars of Motley Crue) the "hit that couldn't be confined". The same statement could be said about Cory himself, who has exploded onto airwaves and tour stages over the past few years, establishing himself as a forefather of the popular Country Rock Fusion sound that has become so popular with artists like Hardy, Bailey Zimmerman and Brantley Gilbert storming the charts in 2022 and 2023. Mixing the storytelling tradition of country music and the loud, unapologetic sounds of heavy rock; Cory's music blasts with an aggressive, soulful edge. 2020 saw the release of his critically acclaimed debut album WHO I AM - spawning fan favorites like "Devil's Grin" and "Blame It On The Double". In 2021 Cory released his complimentary EPs "Nashville Nights" and "Nashville Mornings" and in 2022 Cory released his rock-focused "I Rise" EP on the heels of his feature-film debut in "The Retaliators" with Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach, and labelmates Five Finger Death Punch, The HU, and Eva Under Fire. Despite his recent achievement of eclipsing 188 million career streams and a Platinum certification in his home country of Canada for "Outlaws & Outsiders", Cory remains grounded and grateful. Rooted in the influence of his hometown in North Bay, Ontario, where he grew up surrounded by its salt-of-the-earth residents, Cory is undoubtedly himself, not just as a musician, but as a person. He continues to be influenced by the acts that drew him to writing and performing in the first place: Bryan Adams, The Rolling Stones, Deep Purple, Rush, Ozzy Osbourne, Brad Paisley and most notably Merle Haggard, who Cory embodies in his own 21st century way.



