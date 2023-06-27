Parisian Rock Band The Blackmordia And Iconic Guitarist Steve Stevens (Billy Idol, Michael Jackson) Release New Single "Hold On"





Steve New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The French five-piece rock band The Blackmordia release their new single, "Hold On," featuring guitar legend and icon Steve Stevens via Throne Music. The bouncy and synth driven track is a perfect marriage between 80s rock and French Touch sounds. Both intimate and intense, " Hold On " is one of the most emotionally raw tracks from the Blackmordia's collection of songs, and reaches a glorious peak as Steve Stevens lays down a gorgeously frenetic guitar solo."There's no better example of music being a universal language than my collaboration with French rock band, The Blackmordia. I love discovering great new music from all over the world," Steve Stevens (Billy Idol, Michael Jackson, Top Gun Theme) shares. "The Blackmordia are both musically adventurous and visually down-right cool. Real rockstar stuff. I'm honored to add some sonic voodoo to the song 'Hold On'""This song is about missing someone so much, you wish you could build a time machine to spend even just one moment with them again," The Blackmordia's singer and guitarist Peter Moisan explains. "We sent it to Steve Stevens and he responded immediately and told us he wanted to be part of the song, and it was so unbelievable to hear the demo with his crazy solo for the first time." Hold On " follows The Blackmordia's new single "54 (Remix) featuring Cerrone," a collaborative single featuring one of The Blackmordia's music heroes and disco pioneers. Listen to the electro-disco tribute to the legendary nightclub, Studio 54 here. Other recent singles by the Blackmordia include genre-bending, disco-infused track "54," and arena threatening hit, "XX," a M83-meets-Empire of the Sun space rock anthem.Hell bent on not wanting to "be a band that seemed like any other," the five-piece rock band uses a melting pot of influences to create their synth-rock sound. They blend the goth-pop vibes of The Cure, the new wave rush of Depeche Mode, the pure power hedonism of Judas Priest, and the slick neon futures of their native French Touch influences.Originally formed in Paris in 2014 by a 14-year-old Seddiki, the band consists of bassist Luke Hastoas, guitarist/singer Enzo Munari, and guitarist/synth player Max Kurtz, and vocalist/frontman Peter Moisan. A DIY band at heart, The Blackmordia has been making waves internationally supporting legendary acts like KISS, Bring Me The Horizon, Nothing But Thieves on their European arena tours, and are gearing up for the release of their debut album later this year.The Blackmordia are also confirmed to open for The 1975 at a festival in Serbia, and will perform at Brighton Pride on the same day as the Black Eyed Peas.Punk, pop, pomp, and a whole lotta poise - these are the ingredients that make up the arena-threatening French electro-rock outfit The Blackmordia. With a singular vision and bags of attitude, they tread that curious line between not giving a f**k and wanting to mean everything to everyone. Since their creation in 2014 by drummer Sofianne Seddiki, the band has toured across Europe with rock legends KISS, metalcore pioneers Bring Me The Horizon, and new-age alt band Nothing But Thieves. Now, the quintet has set their sights on being a band like no other, blending the goth pop influences of The Cure with their native French Touch origins in an amalgam of sexy rockstar moxie. That same independent spirit drives The Blackmordia engine, having formed their own record label Throne Music to prevent any outsider A&R interference. This is all being done on their terms. They're not a band that does things by half measures.Steve Stevens is one of the most original guitarists, songwriters and composers to emerge from the '80s rock scene, best known for his 30 year partnership with Billy Idol, his work on Michael Jackson's " Dirty Diana ", his Grammy Award winning performance on "Top Gun Anthem" and his work with Vince Neil on "Exposed". Stevens catalog of hit songs that he co-wrote & performed alongside Idol include "Rebel Yell", "Eyes Without A Face" and "Flesh for Fantasy". They sound as fresh and relevant today as the day they were released, as evidenced by being recently covered by artists as varied as Miley Cyrus, Green Day, Queens of the Stone Age, Him, Black Veil Brides, Children of Bodom, Dope, Daughtry, Sum 41, Blink 182, Drowning Pool, Murderdolls, Deathstars and The Donnas.



