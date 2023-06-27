Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 27/06/2023

The Grand Ole Opry Shares Chase Matthew's "My Opry Debut"

Hot Songs Around The World

Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
515 entries in 23 charts
People
Libianca
187 entries in 16 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
463 entries in 25 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
575 entries in 28 charts
Kill Bill
SZA
367 entries in 22 charts
Calm Down
Rema
702 entries in 23 charts
Eyes Closed
Ed Sheeran
175 entries in 24 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
1169 entries in 29 charts
La Bachata
Manuel Turizo
186 entries in 6 charts
Players
Coi Leray
186 entries in 15 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On March 14, rising Warner Music Nashville artist Chase Matthew made his debut at the iconic Grand Ole Opry, and today, The Circle Network shares a behind-the-scenes look at Matthew's experience on the legendary stage with the latest installment of its "My Opry Debut" series.

Here are some things Matthew shares in the episode:
* Revering the Opry as a rare Nashville native
* Calling his Mamaw when he learned he would be making his debut - and inviting her to step on into the circle with him
* Growing up playing guitar in his grandparents' house and how he and his family knew he was meant to make a career in music at a young age
* A tearful rendition of his dreamer's anthem "Born For This"

Matthew released his 25-track major label debut, 'Come Get Your Memory,' earlier this month (6.9). Featuring his debut radio single, "Love You Again," which is currently climbing the country radio charts, every song on the packed-out project peels back a new layer of Matthew's signature sound and offers an in-depth dive into every corner of the viral country riser's musical appeal - from rock-driven anthems, backroads singalongs and more. He recently hit the Riverfront Stage at CMA Fest, and he's set to appear at Rock The South, Country Thunder, and more through the fall, alongside nationwide dates on his headline 'Love You Again Tour.'
For more information, visit chasematthew.com.

CHASE MATTHEW UPCOMING TOUR DATES:
Sat., July 1 | Tanyard Gardens | Hannibal, MO
Fri., July 7 | Country Concert at Hickory Hill Lake | Fort Loramie, OH
Sat., July 8 | The Shed Smokehouse and Juke Joint | Maryville, TN
Fri., July 14 | Gibson County Fair | Princeton, IN
Sun., July 16 | Country Thunder Saskatchewan | Craven, SK, Canada
Thu., July 20 | Country Thunder Wisconsin | Twin Lakes, WI
Fri., July 21 | Rock The South | Cullman, AL
Sat., July 22 | Virginia Motorsports Park | Petersburg, VA
Weds., July 26 | Jenks Club | Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Thu., July 27 | Roanoke Island Festival Park | Manteo, NC
Sat., July 29 | Tailgate N' Tallboys Festival | Auburn Hills, MI
Tues., Aug. 1 | Bottle & Cork | Dewey Beach, DE
Weds., Aug. 2 | Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds | Little Valley, NY
Thurs., Aug. 3 | The Goat | Manchester, NH
Sun., Aug. 6 | Big Valley Jamboree 2023 | Cambrose, AB, Canada
Thurs., Aug. 10 | Mason County Fair | Point Pleasant, WV
Fri., Aug. 11 | New London Reservoir Park | New London, OH
Sat., Aug. 12 | Chords in the Corn | Humboldt, IA
Tues., Aug. 15 | The Original Bar & Nightclub | Minot, ND
Thurs., Aug. 17 | Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre | Pocatello, ID
Fri., Aug. 18 | The Old Saloon | Emigrant, MT
Sat., Aug. 19 | Country Thunder Alberta | Calgary, AB, Canada
Sun., Aug. 20 | Knitting Factory Concert House | Spokane, WA
Fri., Aug. 25 | The Grand at The Complex | Salt Lake City, UT
Sat., Aug. 26 | Mishawaka Amphitheatre | Bellevue, CO
Sun., Aug. 27 | The Black Sheep | Colorado Springs, CO
Sat., Sept. 2 | Rise Up Music Festival | Chandler, AZ
Fri., Sept. 8 | Roxian Theatre | Pittsburgh, PA
Sat., Sept. 9 | The Fillmore | Silver Springs, MD
Fri., Sept. 22 | Stage 271 | Grant, OK
Sat., Sept. 30 | Mercer University | Macon, GA
Thurs., Oct. 5 | The Bluestone | Columbus, OH
Fri., Oct. 6 | Country Thunder Bristol | Bristol, TN
Sat., Oct. 7 | Fourth Street Live! | Louisville, KY
Fri., Oct. 13 | Crusens | West Peoria, IL
Sat., Oct. 14 | Crusens | West Peoria, IL
Fri., Oct. 20 | Delta Hot Tamale Festival | Greenville, MS
Sat., Oct. 21 | Coosa Valley Fairgrounds | Rome, GA
Sun., Oct. 22 | Country Thunder Florida | Kissimmee, FL
Sat., Oct. 28 | Trail Fest | Morehead, KY
Fri., Nov. 17 | Georgia Southern University | Statesboro, GA
Sat., Nov. 18 | Rockingham Dragway | Rockingham, NC






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0187020 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0041296482086182 secs