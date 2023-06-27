The Grand Ole Opry Shares Chase Matthew's "My Opry Debut"





Here are some things Matthew shares in the episode:

* Revering the Opry as a rare Nashville native

* Growing up playing guitar in his grandparents' house and how he and his family knew he was meant to make a career in music at a young age

* A tearful rendition of his dreamer's anthem "Born For This"



Matthew released his 25-track major label debut, 'Come Get Your Memory,' earlier this month (6.9). Featuring his debut radio single, "Love You Again," which is currently climbing the country radio charts, every song on the packed-out project peels back a new layer of Matthew's signature sound and offers an in-depth dive into every corner of the viral country riser's musical appeal - from rock-driven anthems, backroads singalongs and more. He recently hit the Riverfront Stage at CMA Fest, and he's set to appear at Rock The South, Country Thunder, and more through the fall, alongside nationwide dates on his headline 'Love You Again Tour.'

For more information, visit chasematthew.com.



CHASE MATTHEW UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

Sat., July 1 | Tanyard Gardens | Hannibal, MO

Fri., July 7 | Country Concert at Hickory Hill Lake | Fort Loramie, OH

Sat., July 8 | The Shed Smokehouse and Juke Joint | Maryville, TN

Fri., July 14 | Gibson County Fair | Princeton, IN

Fri., July 21 | Rock The South | Cullman, AL

Sat., July 22 | Virginia Motorsports Park | Petersburg, VA

Weds., July 26 | Jenks Club | Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

Thu., July 27 | Roanoke Island Festival Park | Manteo, NC

Sat., July 29 | Tailgate N' Tallboys Festival | Auburn Hills, MI

Tues., Aug. 1 | Bottle & Cork | Dewey Beach, DE

Thurs., Aug. 3 | The Goat | Manchester, NH

Sun., Aug. 6 | Big Valley Jamboree 2023 | Cambrose, AB, Canada

Fri., Aug. 11 | New London Reservoir Park | New London, OH

Sat., Aug. 12 | Chords in the Corn | Humboldt, IA

Tues., Aug. 15 | The Original Bar & Nightclub | Minot, ND

Fri., Aug. 18 | The Old Saloon | Emigrant, MT

Sun., Aug. 20 | Knitting Factory Concert House | Spokane, WA

Fri., Aug. 25 | The Grand at The Complex | Salt Lake City, UT

Sat., Aug. 26 | Mishawaka Amphitheatre | Bellevue, CO

Fri., Sept. 8 | Roxian Theatre | Pittsburgh, PA

Fri., Sept. 22 | Stage 271 | Grant, OK

Sat., Sept. 30 | Mercer University | Macon, GA

Thurs., Oct. 5 | The Bluestone | Columbus, OH

Sat., Oct. 7 | Fourth Street Live! | Louisville, KY

Fri., Oct. 13 | Crusens | West Peoria, IL

Sat., Oct. 14 | Crusens | West Peoria, IL

Fri., Oct. 20 | Delta Hot Tamale Festival | Greenville, MS

Sat., Oct. 21 | Coosa Valley Fairgrounds | Rome, GA

Sat., Oct. 28 | Trail Fest | Morehead, KY

Fri., Nov. 17 | Georgia Southern University | Statesboro, GA

