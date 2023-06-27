Fedde Le Grand & Muntu Drop New Dance Track 'B2B'



With DJ Mag's prestigious Top 100 DJs ranking affirming his status among the industry's elite, and an astonishing tally of over 800 million streams on Spotify, the prodigious producer's latest offering serves as a collaboration with talented German-Congolese songwriter and producer Muntu.



Embracing his roots and embarking on a sonic journey back to his origins, "B2B" seamlessly amalgamates the timeless essence of dance music with the unmistakable imprint of this globally celebrated maestro. "B2B" is out now and available to stream across all platforms via Virgin Records.



Prepare to be swept away by a musical tour de force as



Produced with meticulous craftsmanship, the track forges an impeccable dance floor anthem, while the enthralling vocal cut exudes an irresistible allure, ensuring a euphoric auditory experience that will indelibly imprint upon the sense. With its vibrant fusion of infectious beats, pulsating basslines, and captivating melodies, 'B2B' radiates a contagiously incandescent energy, serving a transmittable fire through the ears to transport listeners to the very essence of musical ecstasy.



The highly anticipated collaboration between dance music virtuosos Muntu and



An icon within the dance music scene, Le Grand boasts an impeccable track record of chart-topping hits and international acclaim. Recognized as a global authority in house music, the multi-award-winning artist has graced the grandest stages of the electronic music realm, including renowned festivals including Coachella, Ultra Music Festival, Tomorrowland, Exit Festival, and more.



Lending his talent to the likes of Madonna, Michael Jackson, Rihanna, Shakira, Mariah Carey, and many others,



Enjoying artistic freedom afforded by only an elite few,



He has been credited countless awards and remixed the biggest artists around - from Coldplay, Madonna, will.i.am, Robbie Williams,



2023 TOUR DATES:

23.06 - Summerstory - Madrid, Spain

24.06 - Tinderbox Festival - Tusindårsskoven, Odense, Denmark

25.06 - TBC - Turkey

01.07 - Palmasus - Kristiansand, Norway

09.07 - Ultra

14.07 - Solar - Burgas, Bulgaria

21.07 - Farout Beach - Mylopotas, Greece

22.07 -

23.07 - Parookaville - Weeze, Germany

26.07 - TBC - Mykonos, Greece

27.07 - UMAG - Croatia

29.07 - Duplex - Nové Město, Czech Republic

04.08 - Marmarella - Alicante, Spain

06.08 - Untold - Cluj-Napoca, Romania

07.08 - Club Revelin - Dubrovnik, Croatia

09.08 - Top Hill - Budva, Montenegro

10.08 - Aquarius - Novalja, Croatia

11.08 - TBC - Turkey

12.08 - TBC - Latvia

13.08 - TBC - Polen

14.08 - TBC - Italy

18.08 - Diamond Club - Žgombići, Croatia

17.08 - Out Loud Festival - Indonesia

19.08 - Castello Open Air - Hungary

19.08 - Budapest Park - Budapest, Hungary

25.08 - TBC - Norway

