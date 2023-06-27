Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 27/06/2023

BXT And Sonny Wern Join Forces On New Single 'makeba'

BXT And Sonny Wern Join Forces On New Single 'makeba'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Renowned Viral Sensation BXT and Tastemaker Sonny Wern Join Forces for an Electrifying Techno version of the Viral Hit 'makeba'.

BXT, known for his remarkable ability to create viral content, has taken the digital world by storm with his unique techno style. With a staggering half a million followers on TikTok, BXT has become a force to be reckoned with, captivating audiences with his creative covers and original tracks.

Joining forces with BXT is Sonny Wern, a highly respected tastemaker and producer in the music industry. Recently, Sonny Wern received his first golden award for his contribution to 'Etappes' by Ashafar. Sonny's previous techno release, titled 'Chasing Highs,' is currently making waves in the global dance charts by SoundCloud, currently ranking at an impressive 48.

With over 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify and a string of successful projects, Sonny Wern has established himself as a prominent figure in the music scene. Sonny is set to perform at more than 4 festivals in the Netherlands this summer.
With their combined talents, BXT and Sonny Wern are poised to make a lasting impact on the music industry with their Techno version of 'makeba.'






