Rusty Gear Video Tops CMC Country Music Channel's Video Chart



The singer songwriter's release is yet another addition to his growing American Way Of Life collection presenting a food for thought lyrical story about water rights while at the same time visually revealing the splendor of America.

The song was co-written by seasoned writers Rusty Gear, Michael Mugrage and Marion Roach Smith with the video being crafted by the international team at Relaxing Blues Productions.

The video is currently available on CMC-USA's television channel and resident at You Tube with the audio version being available at all major online outlets.

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Coming in at #1 Rusty Gear's " Something In The Water " tops the music video chart at Country Music Channel (CMC-USA).




