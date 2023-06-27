Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Ricky Byrd (Joan Jett And The Blackhearts, Roger Daltrey) Releases New Track "Llouanne"





https://twitter.com/Byrdman20 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, guitarist /singer-songwriter/producer/recovery advocate Ricky Byrd (inducted in 2015 with Joan Jett and The Blackhearts), has had a career in music spanning over 40 years.Although best known for his time spent with The Blackhearts, Byrd has also recorded and played with Roger Daltrey and toured with Ian Hunter and Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes respectively. He has also been blessed to have had the chance to, at one time or another, share the stage with music royalty including Paul McCartney, Ringo, Alice Cooper, Bruce Springsteen, Steven Van Zandt, Joe Walsh, Mavis Staples, Dion, Brian Wilson, Smokey Robinson, Jimmy Page, Graham Nash, Sam Moore, Steve Miller and Elvis Costello…to name just a few.Byrd's new single "Louanne" is out today on Steven Van Zandt's Wicked Cool Records and follows the release of his recent digital/7" singles " Alien " and "Glamdemic Blues", which featured a b-side cover of the Four Tops' classic "Reach Out (I'll Be There).Byrd says, "My last 2 records "Clean Getaway" and "Sobering Times" had lyrics that spoke to the issues of addiction and recovery. With this new batch of tunes that I'm releasing as singles on Wicked Cool Records, I was consciously staying away from that subject matter. 'Louanne' started with the riff and chords, as do most of the songs I write. Then I start to mumble words and fool with a melody. As I was going through the usual process I blurted out "Louanne.. if anybody could you can." Then came the line"Why don't you go on and get yourself right .. Louanne." I knew at that point where I was headed! So I guess you can say lyrically Louanne is a song of encouragement for someone struggling with something, and the music is being driven by a nasty RnR riff."Stream "Louanne" here: https://orcd.co/louannehttps://rickybyrd.comwww.instagram.com/rickybyrdwww.facebook.com/ricky.byrd1https://twitter.com/Byrdman20



