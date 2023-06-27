Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Rock 27/06/2023

Southern Rock Band The Josephines To Headline Show At The Vinyl Lounge On July 7, 2023

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Southern Rock band and Kentucky natives The Josephines are set to headline the "To Hell with the Josephines" show, with support from Dirty Lover, Boo Ray and Amy Darling, at The Vinyl Lounge in Nashville, TN on July 7, 2023.

Delivering heartfelt songs with hard rock power, The Josephines embody the ferocious spirit of rebellion that gave birth to rock 'n' roll. The band's style was described as "music [that] howls and roars and whispers its way 'round heady combinations of bluegrass, hard-bitten country rock, Gothic folk, heavy metal, psychedelia and good old-fashioned barnstormers" by Americana UK.

The Josephines will be debuting new music from an upcoming album, recorded at Sienna Studios in Nashville and produced by Bill Satcher and Brandon Aerts, set to be released this fall. Mixing engineer and Grammy award winner Ryan Hewitt also worked on the album.

The band has previously shared the stage with several acts, including ZZ Top, Black Stone Cherry, The Cadillac Three, Them Dirty Roses and Vince Neil (Motley Crue).

Run-down honky-tonks. Lost love. Broken dreams. Empty bottles. This is the stuff of inspiration for Bowling Green, KY band The Josephines - a rowdy quintet of down-home rockers whose raw, rough-around-the-edges music has earned them the title "That Mean Little Rock Band From Kentucky."

The Josephines, made up of Brad Tabor (lead vocals, acoustic guitar), Zach Lindsey (lead guitar, vocals), Alex Lindsey (lead guitar, pedal steel, vocals), Lee Williams (bass) and David Page (drums), formed in 2017, taking their name from the street they all once lived on together: Josephine Street.

In 2021, the band released it's highly anticipated debut studio album, Cocaine or Cowboys, which followed the 2017 EP, Sober Up. For more information on The Josephines, visit www.thejosephines.net and follow the band on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Spotify.






