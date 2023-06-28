Usher, Miguel, Glorilla, Coco Jones & NLE Choppa To Perform During "iHeartRadio Living Black!" 2023 Special Event On August 2





iHeartRadio Living Black! is sponsored by Hyundai. For more information on iHeartRadio Living Black!, visit iheart.com/livingblack. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) iHeartMedia, the number one audio company in the U.S., today announced the third annual "iHeartRadio Living Black!" 2023 a special event featuring performances by Usher, Miguel, GloRilla, Coco Jones and NLE Choppa at Market Street in Inglewood, California, a hub for Black art, music, and culture in Los Angeles. The event will also feature special appearances from LL COOL J, Ty Dolla $ign, Roddy Ricch, Warren G, Chlöe, Lola Brooke, D Smoke, Kash Doll, SleazyWorld Go, DDG and more. The special event will exclusively stream on iHeartRadio's YouTube and Facebook and broadcast on iHeartMedia Hip-Hop and R&B stations and the iHeartRadio app on August 2 at 7 p.m. local time and feature iHeartRadio personalities including The Breakfast Club's DJ Envy and Charlamagne tha God, Angela Yee, Big Boy and Nyla Symone.The iHeartRadio Living Black! 2023 event is inspired by the culture, history and innovation of Black culture and hip-hop. In addition to the music, the hour-long special is an interactive block party that brings Black culture to life while celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop including:HAIR-itage: Black hair is undoubtedly a major part of Black culture and Black expression. It has also played a major role in hip-hop in the past 50 years. Angela Yee will welcome celebrity stylist Jay Christopher to the block party to discuss some of the most iconic and influential hair looks of the past five decades of hip-hop and explore how some of those looks are relevant today.Mic Drop: This segment will celebrate artists who are on their ascension to superstardom. These talented wordsmiths drop a hot 16 bar freestyle right in the center of the block party. A spotlight and a mic magically appear, setting the stage for what feels like an impromptu cypher.In The Booth: Every artist remembers their first visit to the studio and there's nothing like stepping in the booth for the first time. There are endless stories about the icon's first time spittin' in the studio, or even their first time as a guest. Special guest talent will share intimate details about their time in the studio, including who was there, how they felt and what they witnessed.Flip The Script: Big Boy's Neighborhood: Big Boy's Neighborhood has been a trusted voice in Hip Hop for decades. Big Boy will reminisce on iconic hip-hop moments, breaking news on radio and reflect on the impact his show has had on Black and hip-hop culture.FundaMENTAL Bars: Many hip-hop artists are breaking down the stigma around mental health. Charlamagne tha God will sit with Elliot Connie to talk about how hip-hop started as an authentic Black voice and how it has evolved over the last 50 years and is now on a path of healing. Charlamagne and Elliot will celebrate a few lyrics from hip-hop's greatest and talk about its relevance in today's culture.The Living Black! event continues the celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Throughout this year, iHeartRadio has created memorial moments across its platforms and live events including custom audio tributes with top recording artists sharing why they fell in love with hip-hop. Artists who participated in those include Diddy, Ice Cube, French Montana, 50 Cent, Latto, DJ Khalid, Ice T, LL COOL J, Busta Rhymes and more. Additionally, during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, LL COOL J delivered a special performance as a tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop."We're thrilled to celebrate iHeartRadio Living Black! in its third year, bringing together fans and superstar artists to honor Black culture and continue to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop," said Doc Wynter, President of Hip Hop and R&B Programming for iHeartMedia. "Living Black! is a true testament to the power and lasting influence of Black artists and the community they reflect. We're excited to once again partner with some of the very best talent and celebrate the impact that Black lives have on American culture.""iHeartRadio Living Black! is an exciting opportunity to celebrate Black culture, highlight Black excellence and showcase its influence," said Thea Mitchem, Executive VP of Programming Hip Hop and R&B Strategy for iHeartMedia. "Now in our third year, Living Black! gathers its best lineup yet and we're thrilled to bring them and our audience a truly unforgettable experience."Produced by Emmy and Grammy award-winning producer Rikki Hughes and the Magic Lemonade Team, the "iHeartRadio Living Black!" special event on August 2 will stream on iHeartRadio's YouTube and Facebook and broadcast on iHeartMedia Hip-Hop and R&B stations and the iHeartRadio app.iHeartRadio Living Black! is sponsored by Hyundai. For more information on iHeartRadio Living Black!, visit iheart.com/livingblack.



