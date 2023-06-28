DRMAGDN Unveils Extraordinary New Remix Of Hit Song "Something"





As DRMAGDN continues to captivate audiences with his unique sound and awe-inspiring performances, the world celebrates the release of "Something." Listen to DRMAGDN on Spotify, YouTube, or Soundcloud and follow for the latest updates on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter or at his website at https://www.thedrmalliance.com/drmagdn. To listen/watch the " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In the heart of New York City, an artist named DRMAGDN has crafted a heartfelt tribute with his epic new remix of his iconic song "Something." DRMAGDN takes us on a musical journey through the city that played a pivotal role in launching The Fab Four to worldwide stardom on their first US trip: New York City. As a resident of the West Village for many years, his connection to the city runs deep, and his music reflects that bond.DRMAGDN is no stranger to the music scene, having graced the stages of renowned venues around the world with performances at the Winter Olympics, Lollapalooza, Warped Tour, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, MetLife Stadium, Bamboozle Fest, MTV's TRL, AOL Sessions, The View, The Today Show, and even the esteemed Royal Albert Hall. His adventures have led him to tour 31 countries, and 43 U.S. states, contributing his exceptional talents to over 250 records.Signed to BMG, he boasts an impressive track record with over 21 million views and plays, along with a loyal following of over 700,000 fans. Collaborating with acclaimed artists, DRMAGDN has tracks mastered by the engineers behind industry giants such as Zedd, Major Lazer, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa and The Weeknd, just to name a few. These collaborations have propelled DRMAGDN's accolades, including being listed as one of Blender Magazine's "Best Drummers of All Time."Delving into the much-anticipated release of DRMAGDN's " Something " Remix, it's easy to see why he has become so relevant. This labor of love is a reimagining of this timeless hit from the iconic Abbey Road album. DRMAGDN has taken great care to add lush orchestration, breathtaking drums, and a modern EDM pop production style reminiscent of renowned DJs like Kygo, Alan Walker and Marshmello. The remix pays homage not only to the music but also to the iconic imagery of one of the most renowned records of all time. For the artwork, DRMAGDN re-created the legendary Abbey Road album cover right in the heart of NYC. And for the music video, he embarked on a journey to all the New York locations the four young lads from Liverpool visited during their first US trip launching their undeniable worldwide success.The depth and complexity of the track is undeniable, featuring the captivating vocals of Michelle Ray from The Voice. Adding further musical brilliance to the mix are Dave Eggar on strings (known for his Grammy-winning work on Coldplay's " Viva La Vida "), Danny Flam on horns (responsible for Grammy-winning tracks like Kanye West and Rihanna's " All Of The Lights "), and Oscar Albis Rodriguez on guitar/bass (whose talents have graced projects by A Great Big World, Sarah McLachlan, and more). The final touch of vinyl mastering by Andy Vandette, known for his work with musical legends like U2, David Bowie, The Prodigy, Aerosmith, Rush, and Cirque Du Soleil, adds a polished sheen to the remix.DRMAGDN's vision of success is clear and focused. He believes in setting specific goals, visualizing them with all his senses, and working diligently to achieve them. Constantly striving to improve, he sets up systems that ensure success with each endeavor, no matter how unconventional they may seem. From his state-of-the art East Coast studio equipped with multiple drum sets and cutting-edge audiovisual recording gear, DRMAGDN works tirelessly to bring his artistic vision to life.DRMAGDN's " Something " Remix has already launched into viral territory online with over 1.2 Million Total Plays/Views across all platforms since it's release. It has garnered 681k SoundCloud plays, 275k YouTube views, 236k Instagram views & 101k Spotify Plays.As DRMAGDN continues to captivate audiences with his unique sound and awe-inspiring performances, the world celebrates the release of "Something." Listen to DRMAGDN on Spotify, YouTube, or Soundcloud and follow for the latest updates on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter or at his website at https://www.thedrmalliance.com/drmagdn. To listen/watch the " Something " Remix by DRMAGDN, go to https://open.spotify.com/track/3OsfWYBqTtchj1rqARvfhy?si=6a8e0162d3304145 and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mB_p6gS7GZ0



