New Christian Artist Lytviisiion Encourages Listeners On New Beginning With New Song 'Gen Zesis'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lytviisiion's new song "Gen Zesis" is about a new start in your relationship with Jesus. The name Gen Zesis was created from a combination of Genesis and Gen Z. "Gen Zesis" follows the release of Lytviisiion's song "Alphabet" which received over 4,000 streams currently on Spotify. Lytviisiion says, "No matter what you have been through in life or what areas you have struggled in, a relationship with Jesus will give you the strength to overcome."

Lytviisiion is a Christian rap artist from Steubenville, Oh who is on a mission to plant seeds of truth in the minds and hearts of everyone who listens. Lytviisiion is a new artist who first begin making his own beats, writing and recording his songs in May 2023. Through his music, Lytviisiion wants to spread the Word of God and encourage listeners on the narrow path to grow their relationship with Jesus. One listener at a time to make a change in this world.
www.tiktok.com/@lytviisiion
sptfy.com/Lytviisiion






