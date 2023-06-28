Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 28/06/2023

Young Thug Releases 'Business Is Business (Metro's Version)'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Young Thug has released "Business Is Business (Metro's Version)," which includes "Money" featuring Juice Wrld and Nicki Minaj.
Young Thug forever changed the face of hip-hop, fashion, and culture forever as the ultimate outlier with no rival before or after. He has garnered a GRAMMY Award, reached RIAA Diamond status, and earned dozens of multiplatinum, platinum, and gold certifications. He landed two back-to-back #1 solo albums on the Billboard 200 with So Much Fun [2019] and Punk [2021].

In addition to the success of YSL Records landing four #1 albums on the Billboard 200 as a label which includes the compilation Slime Language 2 [2021]. He notably founded YSL Records as a creative haven for fellow mavericks and artistic renegades.

As a style icon, he has launched his own popular SPIDER brand, collaborated with Givenchy, SPRAYGROUND and Von Dutch, graced the covers of Complex, Dazed, The FADER, i-D, Interview, PAPER, Rolling Stone, V, XXL, and many more.

Beyond countless monumental festival appearances, he has performed on SNL, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and many more. Along the way, he's a once-in-a-generation artist who could collaborate with Sir Elton John and occupy a spot-on President Barack Obama. With his 2023 album Business Is Business, he will undoubtedly continue changing the game.






