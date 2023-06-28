Zayn Signs To Mercury Records!



They didn't have to wait long though.

Billboard just exclusively broke the news of his signing with an official announcement today.



Mercury Records President Tyler Arnold commented, "As soon as ZAYN and I met, I knew we had to work together. I was blown away by the new music, but just as impressed by his vision, drive and spirit. We're honored he and his team have joined us at Mercury Records. We've got an incredible opportunity to tell the next chapter of his story together."



ZAYN just launched a pre-save and teaser for his forthcoming debut single for Mercury Records, arriving very soon this summer. Stay tuned for more from ZAYN as he ignites what promises to be his biggest, boldest, and brightest chapter yet.



ZAYN is a multi-platinum selling recording artist, songwriter, producer, and philanthropist known for his skyscraping vocals and hybrid style of pop and R&B. With his debut solo album, he became the first UK Male Solo artist to simultaneously chart at #1 on the UK and US album charts in the first week of release for his record-breaking album Mind of Mine. The album's lead single, "PILLOWTALK" hit #1 in 68 countries around the world and has since been certified 5x platinum by the RIAA. The album was followed by his gold certified Icarus Falls and the critically acclaimed Nobody Is Listening. In 2022, ZAYN was invited by the

