Stormzy Unveils "Longevity Flow" Freestyle

In November 2022 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hotly off the back of releasing his searing new single "Toxic Trait" a mere 4 days ago, today British megastar Stormzy returns to the rap sphere once again with "Longevity Flow"; a 3-minute schooling in boastful freestyling, confidently detailing his remarkable ever-growing 10-year ascent within the music scene."Longevity flow is making n*****s pray for my demise" he raps "I'm the only one who had his eyes on the prize, they make a bit of money now they're thinking that we're size."Shot by Stormzy's long-time Creative Director, Zebie, the majestic freestyle also arrives alongside a candid performance-led visual. Filmed across a multitude of London locations, the accompanying offering also includes impromptu archive footage taken of Stormzy over the course of the last year and features cameos from the likes of Tom Cruise, Dave, Lewis Hamilton and more."There's a difference between doing music at 22 and when you're about to turn 30," Stormzy recently said in an interview for the cover of Dazed Magazine's summer issue. "It's the kind of peace and stability and stillness you can only get from maturity. You lose all the nervous shivers and the anxiety; you shake it off because now you're a grown man coming into your skin."With 3, #1 albums now under his belt, Britain's national treasure is ever-present with the crown still firmly placed upon his head. Listen/watch Stormzy's new freestyle "Longevity Flow" below. Stormzy is a multi-award-winning musician who hails from South London, England. His three albums to date; 'Gang Signs & Prayer', 'Heavy Is The Head' and 'This Is What I Mean' all finished at #1 in the UK album chart, with the former two subsequently being nominated for the prestigious Mercury Music Prize.His remarkable ascent has been accompanied by his honest and relatable character. A true spokesman of black empowerment and social activism, Stormzy is one of the UK's most inspiring figureheads who has consistently stood up for people from all areas of life; encouraging his fans and listeners alike to speak openly about their beliefs and fight for their rights.In July 2018, he announced #Merky Books, an imprint within Penguin Random House UK, dedicated to publishing the best new fiction, non-fiction and poetry, and in August 2018 he announced 'The Stormzy Scholarship', an annual studentship to fund black British students to go to the University of Cambridge. Since its launch, the scholarship has supported six Black students through their Cambridge education and in 2021, saw a very significant expansion with HSBC donating £2million to support 30 'Stormzy Scholars' over the next 3 years.In June 2020, he announced the launch of his charity, #Merky Foundation, to which he pledged £10 million, over 10 years, to organisations, charities and movements that are committed to fighting racial inequality, justice reform and black empowerment within the UK.In November 2022 Stormzy announced the launch of his collaborative venture with Adidas titled #Merky FC; a programme committed to enhancing and protecting diverse representation within the football industry.



