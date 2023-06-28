Emily King Debuts "Bad Memory" Performance Video With Norah Jones





"Bad Memory," originally recorded with Grammy Award-winning superstar



King recently joined Jones on her podcast, "Norah Jones is Playing Along," where the long-time friends connected on their New York City upbringings and jazz roots, and recorded the spellbinding performance."Bad Memory," originally recorded with Grammy Award-winning superstar Lukas Nelson, is one of eleven tracks on King's Special Occasion. The album debuted in May to massive acclaim, including praises from NPR's All Songs Considered, KCRW's Morning Becomes Eclectic, OkayPlayer, and more, and King recently wrapped her headlining tour where she played to sold out crowds across the country.King recently discussed the album and her inspirations on NPR's It's Been A Minute as well as WNYC's Soundcheck, which also included captivating performances of "Special Occasion," "Medal," and the emotional "False Start." Last month, she performed the title track on Live with Kelly and Mark and she's set to perform the hit single, "This Year," on the show later this summer. She also sat down with Anthony Mason for an incredibly moving conversation about the album on CBS Mornings.




