Bohemian Queen Bring "The Queen Concert Experience" To The Bing Crosby Theater

The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BOHEMIAN QUEEN (BQ): "The World's Most Passionate Queen Tribute" has announced that it will be headlining in the Bing Crosby Theater in Spokane, WA on Saturday, July 8 at 8 PM.Performing "The Queen Concert Experience," BQ will bring their high-energy stage show and authentic aesthetic to this one-night only event. BQ's theatrical show features a wide range of songs from Queen's entire catalog and includes multiple costume changes by Paulie Z to showcase Freddie Mercury's iconic outfits throughout the years. BQ's passion, talent and love for the music is matched only by their expertly-produced shows and sophisticated performances, which can be seen in their latest video (view video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4JnGj3hghQ8).The all-star band features frontman Paulie Z (Sweet, ZO2, Z Rock, Ultimate Jam Night), Guitarist Steve Zukowsky (Sheer Heart Attack, Led Zepagain, Dog 'n Butterfly), Bassist/Vocalist Aaron Samson (Steven Adler of Guns N' Roses, Odin, BulletBoys, George Lynch), Drummer/Vocalist Glenn Jost (ReLoVe, Bostyx), and Keyboardist/Guitarist Victor Bender (Sheer Heart Attack, Bostyx).Playing all of Queen's greatest hits as well as deeper cuts, this is one show that fans won't want to miss!The Bing Crosby Theater is located at 901 W. Sprague Ave, Spokane, WA 99201. For more information about BOHEMIAN QUEEN visit https://www.bohemianqueenband.com/



