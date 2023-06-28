Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Alternative 28/06/2023

Chicago Pop Punk 5-Piece Wilmette Unveils Emotionally Gripping Track & Video For "No One Knew" The Next Single Off Upcoming Debut Full-Length 'Hyperfocused"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Illinois pop punk 5-piece Wilmette has released "No One Knew" the next single off the band's long-awaited debut full-length, 'Hyperfocused,' out on August 4, 2023 via Mutant League Records.
The track is accompanied by an emotionally gripping new music video directed by Alex Zarek.

Vocalist Aaron Hailey says: "It's about the guilt of not being able to help someone through a hard time, and the helpless feeling that comes with being there while they struggle."

Guitarist Griffin Guge adds, "We tracked this song exactly halfway through the recording process. It was a point where we thought we knew where the record was going until we got to this song.

There was a lot of room to grow on the track, and we definitely got excited to experiment with a lot of cool guitar sounds. One of my favorites of which is in the bridge. We used a variety of unconventional guitar techniques as well as pedals to quite literally make it sound like the song is breaking and the building you're in is coming down. I think it was very fitting for the part."
Pre-order 'Hyperfocused' on vinyl, plus merch and more here: www.mutantleaguerecords.com.

Hailing from the Chicago suburbs, Wilmette combines pop-punk and hardcore with a fresh style that relies on pop hooks, honest lyrics, and strong musicianship. The band's emphatic debut EP "Anxious Body" was released in 2019 to much acclaim.

'Hyperfocused' Track Listing:
1. No Conviction
2. Hyperfocused
3. Playing Dead
4. I Don't Even Want To Be Around Anymore
5. Circa '99
6. Small Talk
7. Everybody Wants Me Dead
8. No One Knew
9. Sunflower
10. Out Of My Hands

What others have said about Wilmette:
"....prepare for the world takeover of Wilmette."- *New Noise Magazine*
"Crushing together the buoyancy of modern-day pop-punk with the sort of gristly intensity that you more often find in hardcore..."- Rock Sound
As Featured in Alternative Press' '12 Bands You Need to Know"






