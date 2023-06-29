Vinyl Records Market Size Is Set To Grow By USD 663.77 Million From 2022 To 2027





Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vinyl Records Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (LP/EP vinyl records and single vinyl records), distribution channel (online and offline), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America).



The market share growth by the LP/EP vinyl records segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Most of the record labels use LP vinyl as the standard format for vinyl records. The segment growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for retro music. Different colors in LP vinyl records for retro music with creative packaging are also offered by various market vendors to attract customers to the market. Furthermore, EP (extended play) vinyl records were introduced as singles through the vinyl format. Moreover, the rising popularity and promotional activities of EP records would further propel the demand for LP/EP vinyl records. Hence, such factors boost the segment growth during the forecast period.



Geography Overview:

By geography, the global vinyl records market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and



North



Vinyl Records Market - Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The aesthetic appeal of vinyl records drives the market growth during the forecast period. The medium of music has changed in form and content over the years. But for an audiophile or a music lover, vinyl records are still considered an auratic product.



The ability to represent important events in pop music history and heritage while providing a sense of the cultural background, which is modern and urbane is considered an important feature in vinyl records. Moreover, music enthusiasts collect vinyl records as collectibles, as most records are packaged artistically and presented creatively. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Leading trends influencing the market:

Promoting vinyl records as special editions or deluxe products is an emerging trend in the market. Young people listen to music on many devices and in different formats. But they increasingly invest in vinyl records for their most loved recordings.

Thus, various market players try to differentiate their product offerings by launching special and deluxe editions of their copies. Additionally, various artists and labels promote their products as deluxe products, quoting a higher price to increase revenue. Hence, such trends boost the market growth during the forecast period.



Major challenges hindering the market growth:



Moreover, a fast

What are the key data covered in this Vinyl Records Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the vinyl records market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the vinyl records market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the vinyl records market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vinyl records market vendors

Vinyl Records Market Scope

Base year - 2022

Historic period - 2017-2021

Forecast period - 2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR - Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41%

Market growth 2023-2027 - USD 663.77 million

Market structure - Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) - 6.97

Regional analysis - North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and

Performing market contribution - North

Key countries - US, Japan, Germany, France, and UK

Competitive landscape - Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and

Key companies profiled - Austep Music,

Market dynamics - Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview - If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The global vinyl records market size is estimated to grow by USD 663.77 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.41% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 32% of the global market growth. 