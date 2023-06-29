Luke Bryan And Bayer Reunite For Annual #HerestotheFarmer Campaign





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bayer, one of the country's largest life-sciences companies, announced today it's heading back to the farm and renewing its multi-year partnership with five-time entertainer of the year Luke Bryan. They are teaming up for their annual Here's to the Farmer campaign benefitting Feeding America, with the company joining Bryan on his 2023 Farm Tour as presenting sponsor. Continuing a partnership that began in 2015, this year's campaign celebrates America's hard-working farmers for helping provide people in the U.S. and around the world access to critical health and nutrition.For a second consecutive year, as part of the #HerestotheFarmer campaign, Kroger will help make access to Bayer's health products more affordable for customers by offering shoppers in-store savings on Bayer products and host the second annual Farm Tour Sweepstakes. Together, Bayer and Kroger provide customers with fresh, nutritious, affordable food and access to expert, credible healthcare. The campaign brings together both Bayer's vision of Health for All, Hunger for None and Kroger's mission to create communities free from hunger and waste through their Zero Hunger | Zero Waste impact plan.Now through November 30, 2023, Bayer, Luke Bryan and Kroger are encouraging fans to share the hashtag #HerestotheFarmer on their social media channels. In support, Bayer will help provide one million meals* to people experiencing hunger through the Feeding America network of food banks.*"The work of America's farmers cannot be understated because they keep the world well, providing the essential, nutritious foods communities need to stay healthy," said Beth Roden, Senior Vice President and Head of U.S. Communications for Bayer. "It's what makes #HerestotheFarmer and our years-long partnership with Luke, and now collaboration with Kroger, so special. Through the campaign and in line with Bayer's vision of Health for All and Hunger for None, we're proud to give thanks to farmers, give back to rural communities across the country and remind us all to take care."Bryan, the son of a peanut farmer and farmer himself, launched Farm Tour in 2009 to highlight and honor the contribution farmers make to improving lives. The Georgia native will set up stages in the fields of local farmers across five states this September 14-23, with tickets now on sale at LukeBryan.com."Farmers play such an important role in making sure we all are healthy and fed, and it's not easy work," said Bryan. "Growing up on a farm, I saw first-hand just how much dedication, effort and care they put into every single day. It's why I'm honored to again join my friends at Bayer, give back and celebrate our farmers for everything they do to help people feel well and keep our communities strong."As a founding member of Feeding America, the Kroger Family of Companies are proud to collaborate with Bayer and Luke Bryan as they bring meals to families across the U.S. The Farm Tour Sweepstakes gives fans the chance to win one Grand Prize Luke Bryan VIP experience that includes two VIP tickets to a select Luke Bryan 2024 Farm Tour concert, a 3-day/2-night hotel stay, round-trip flights and more. In addition, 100 lucky secondary prize winners will receive Luke Bryan Farm Tour items that may include branded t-shirt, hat, koozies or cups."Providing customers with fresh, affordable food and access to expert, credible and convenient healthcare is fundamental to Kroger's promise to be Fresh for Everyone," said Kate Meyer, vice president of Health & Beauty Care Merchandising for Kroger. "We believe in food as medicine and rely on local farmers across America to grow high-quality crops that provide essential nutrition to the more than 11 million customers we serve every day. Joining forces with Bayer and Luke Bryan to show our appreciation to farmers during the #HerestotheFarmer tour again this year is an honor. We are also grateful to Bayer for its efforts to combat food insecurity by supporting our longstanding partner, Feeding America, with the donation of one million meals. This collaboration aligns with Kroger's mission to create communities free from hunger and waste through our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste impact plan. By working together, we are raising awareness around food insecurity and increase access to fresh, affordable food so no one has to go to bed hungry."Fans can enter for a chance to win from August 1, 2023 through September 30, 2023 online at www.herestothefarmersweepstakes.com by completing the online entry form. Once registered, they will automatically receive one entry in the sweepstakes. The grand prize winner and secondary prize winners will be selected on or about October 2, 2023.Since the partnership's inception, 6 million meals have been donated and more than $180,000 has supported Feeding America partner food banks and local farmers at each of the tour cities. "Nearly one in 10 people are impacted by hunger, and record levels of inflation have made it even more challenging for people to make ends meet," said Lauren Biedron, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. "We appreciate dedicated partners like Bayer and Kroger, who are committed to supporting people across the country who are working hard to provide for themselves and their families."Dates and locations for the tour include:9/14 Shelbyville, KY - Mulberry Orchard9/15 Millersport, OH - Miller Family Farm9/21 Colfax, IA - Schnell Family Farms9/22 Brooklyn, WI - Klondike Farms9/23 Eyota, MN - Gar-Lin Dairy LLCFor details on show locations and tickets, visit https://www.lukebryan.com/farm-tour.*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks. From now through 11/30/2023, Bayer guarantees the financial equivalent of 1,000,000 meals ($100,000) in conjunction with the promotion. Luke Bryan has released 30 No. 1 hits, garnered nearly 20 billion worldwide streams and has more RIAA certified digital single certifications than any other Country artist of all time with 81.5 Million. His headline concert tours have played sold-out shows for millions and millions of fans inclusive of 36 stadium concerts, Farm Tours, Spring Break shows, and eight sold-out 'Crash My Playa' destination concert events. Bryan has won 50+ major music awards including five wins as Entertainer of the Year. Additional awards include six recognitions as a CMT Artist of the Year, NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for Crash My Party, seven CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and four American Music Awards—as well as being named Billboard's Top Country Artist of the 2010s, the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck, and the Artist Humanitarian Recipient by the Country Radio Broadcasters. Last month, he wrapped a sixth season as a celebrity judge, alongside Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, on ABC's American Idol.



