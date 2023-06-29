Dua Lipa Announces 3rd Season Of At Your Service Podcast With BBC Sounds



"I have had the privilege of learning from so many incredible individuals and sharing their remarkable stories over the course of the first two seasons of At Your Service," says Dua. "We're taking the same approach with Season Three, while also diving deeper into specific themes tailored to each guest. I can't wait for you all to hear my conversation with Amelia all about shooting your shot and seeing an idea through from conception to execution."



Dylan Haskins, Commissioning Editor for BBC



Season Three of At Your Service invites listeners to explore the vast landscape of human experiences, and celebrates the power in sharing stories and insights into the world around us. Following Season Three's premiere with Amelia, Dua will welcome an extraordinary lineup of guests including BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim, renowned relationship expert Esther Perel, star of Netflix's You and podcaster Penn Badgley, drag icon Sasha Velour, and the incomparable Billie Eilish.



The Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast is the sweeping companion piece to Dua's Service95 newsletter, a global style, culture, and society editorial platform created to help the reader make sense of the world. The podcast has been lauded in publications including The Sunday Times, Vogue and The Guardian and was named one of the Best Podcasts of 2022 by Spotify who said "Dua is an incredibly thoughtful interviewer with a genuine interest in people, social movements, and the arts."



Be sure to listen to the first episode Dua Lipa: At Your Service Season Three when it releases on 30 June, and stay tuned for more information on this season's lineup of guests. You can listen to all previous episodes of At Your Service, along with new episodes every Friday, wherever you listen to podcasts or ad-free in the UK on BBC Sounds.



3x GRAMMY and 6x Brit Award-winning international pop powerhouse



Dua has found superstar status on stage and off, thanks to her many passions outside the world of music. 2022 saw Dua launch Service95, a global style, culture, and society editorial platform inspired by her lifelong habit of curating extensive recommendations lists. The accompanying podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service, features thoughtful conversations with high-profile guests from fellow performers and artists to authors and activists, and has been lauded in publications including The Sunday Times, Vogue, The Guardian and was named one of the Best Podcasts of 2022 by Spotify. Dua's passion for reading and affinity for storytelling led her to launch the third and latest branch of the platform, the Service95 Book Club.



As a fashion icon, Dua has graced the cover of every major fashion magazine worldwide from Vogue and Elle to W and Dazed. Most recently, Dua co-designed Versace's "La Vacanza" collection, alongside the iconic Donatella Versace herself. The womenswear collection debuted at a fashion show in Cannes on May 23rd and is now available in store and online. Vogue called the collection, "the hottest collaboration of the summer" while Vogue Runway's review of the show hailed it "an instantly desirable, flattering summer wardrobe."

Dua's eponymous 2017 debut album is certified platinum, spawned six platinum tracks, and made her the first female artist in Brit Awards history to pick up five nominations in a single year. Dua has a total of 8 Grammy nominations, with three wins for Best Pop Vocal Album, Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording. Across platforms globally, she has amassed over 27 billion streams and holds the record for having the top two most streamed albums by a female artist of all time on Spotify.

