Rising R&B Artist JoyRukanza Unveils Debut Album 'MatterMoreForSis'





From her early days leading her high school choir, to her academic achievements as a top-performing student, JoyRukanza's dedication and passion for music have been evident throughout her life. Arriving on the music scene in 2021, she has released three singles that have received critical acclaim - "Queendom", "



JoyRukanza's contributions extend beyond her music, actively giving back to her community. In 2016, she founded Project Qeqesha while she was still a college student. The non-profit venture facilitates better access to education for female students in impoverished Zimbabwean communities through income-generating ventures, the provision of reusable sanitary wear, and mentorship and career guidance. In October 2021, she also launched the JoyRide Initiative, providing free transportation for over 500 schoolchildren facing transportation difficulties. Her dedication to education and community engagement aligns with her ambition to make a global impact through music.



MatterMoreForSis takes listeners on a captivating journey through the stages of unrequited love. Inspired by the concept of metamorphosis combined with JoyRukanza's goal to uplift women, the album portrays a love story filled with raw emotions and personal growth. JoyRukanza skilfully guides her audience through an emotional voyage that culminates in a message of self-empowerment and the importance of prioritising one's happiness. The album consists of 11 tracks, including brand-new single "Survive The Night", and expertly blends ballads, breakup anthems and uptempo tunes, each capturing a different phase of the protagonist's transformative journey, with powerful lyrics and soulful vocals that connect on a profound level.



Elaborating further, JoyRukanza says, "Through this album, I appeal to women to find the strength to abandon unfortunate situations, take inventory of what matters to them, and prioritise that. I'm simply saying matter more for yourself, sister." JoyRukanza's talent, passion and commitment to her craft and empowering women make her an exciting rising star to watch in the music industry. MatterMoreForSis is available to buy/stream now on all platforms. LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) Zimbabwean musician JoyRukanza, known for her exceptional storytelling abilities through music, has released her long-awaited debut album, MatterMoreForSis. Born Joy Roselyn Rukanzakanza, she has quickly gained international recognition for her remarkable talent and unwavering commitment to empowering women through her art, and that looks set to continue with the release of this album.From her early days leading her high school choir, to her academic achievements as a top-performing student, JoyRukanza's dedication and passion for music have been evident throughout her life. Arriving on the music scene in 2021, she has released three singles that have received critical acclaim - "Queendom", " New Day " and " Roses ". These tracks have resonated deeply with audiences worldwide and helped her garner recognition on prominent platforms such as GQ and BBC Radio 1Xtra.JoyRukanza's contributions extend beyond her music, actively giving back to her community. In 2016, she founded Project Qeqesha while she was still a college student. The non-profit venture facilitates better access to education for female students in impoverished Zimbabwean communities through income-generating ventures, the provision of reusable sanitary wear, and mentorship and career guidance. In October 2021, she also launched the JoyRide Initiative, providing free transportation for over 500 schoolchildren facing transportation difficulties. Her dedication to education and community engagement aligns with her ambition to make a global impact through music.MatterMoreForSis takes listeners on a captivating journey through the stages of unrequited love. Inspired by the concept of metamorphosis combined with JoyRukanza's goal to uplift women, the album portrays a love story filled with raw emotions and personal growth. JoyRukanza skilfully guides her audience through an emotional voyage that culminates in a message of self-empowerment and the importance of prioritising one's happiness. The album consists of 11 tracks, including brand-new single "Survive The Night", and expertly blends ballads, breakup anthems and uptempo tunes, each capturing a different phase of the protagonist's transformative journey, with powerful lyrics and soulful vocals that connect on a profound level.Elaborating further, JoyRukanza says, "Through this album, I appeal to women to find the strength to abandon unfortunate situations, take inventory of what matters to them, and prioritise that. I'm simply saying matter more for yourself, sister." JoyRukanza's talent, passion and commitment to her craft and empowering women make her an exciting rising star to watch in the music industry. MatterMoreForSis is available to buy/stream now on all platforms.



