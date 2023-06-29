Poolside Announces New Single "Back To Life" With Panama Out On June 28, 2023





"



"They say good things come in threes, which is why I'm very excited to share 'Back To Life', my latest collaboration with Panama. 'Back To Life' dates back to early 2021. The pandemic was in full swing and I spent all of the lockdown working on music and growing my production chops at home," shares Poolside. "Then one day Alex Kemp at Wolf at the Door studios - who worked on Low Season with me - told me it was safe to come by the studio, and we immediately got to work on this track with Panama. It didn't make a difference that Jarrah aka Panama wasn't in the room with us because we'd always worked remotely, what with him being in Australia and all."



He adds, "We tapped into groovy light rock meets funk energy and channeled our collective feeling of yearning for connection and a return to normalcy in the lyrics. The production is slicker and helps to tell that story, building into a classic Poolside 303 moment and cathartic crescendo. The bones of this song were completed in 2021 or so, and we passed it back and forth between Los Angeles and Australia for over a year making sure it was perfect. Part of me wanted it to come out as soon as possible as things were opening up, but I'm glad we waited. Not only did it take a lot longer than anyone expected for us to come "back to life" - has that even happened, really? - but the song benefitted from the added time and care. I think you'll feel the same way. Thanks as always for listening, can't wait to share more music with you this year!"



Meanwhile, Poolside follows up their successful run of spring festivals in Mexico - which included appearances at Vaivén and



Joining Poolside's Jeffrey Paradise- who can be found on guitar / vocals / synths in the live sets-is Vito Roccoforte (The



All Poolside dates are:

Date - City - Venue/Event

JUN 30 - Lisbon, Portugal - LISB-ON Festival *

JUL 01 - Barcelona, Spain - Nitsa Club *

JUL 04 - Ibiza, Spain - Pikes Hotel *

JUL 08 - Aspen, CO -

AUG 02 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether $

AUG 04 - Montreal, QC - Osheaga

AUG 06 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza

AUG 06 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

AUG 07 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 #

AUG 08 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 #

AUG 10 - San Francisco, CA - Bimbo's &

AUG 13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands

SEP 22 - Bentonville, AR - FORMAT Festival *

SEP 23 - Bentonville, AR - FORMAT Festival

SEP 24 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

SEP 26 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

SEP 27 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

SEP 28 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

SEP 30 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

OCT 01 - Charleston, SC -

OCT 07 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

OCT 11 - Houston, TX - White Oak

OCT 14 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

DJ Set

$ with Classix

DJ set with Carly Rae Jepsen

& with

! with NEIL FRANCES

poolside.lnk.to/back-to-lifePR

www.instagram.com/poolside/?hl=en

www.facebook.com/poolside/?locale=en_GB

twitter.com/poolside

www.youtube.com/channel/UCka2GfVhKdJWaPTk2hlgEaA

