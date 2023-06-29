ABC 'The Lexicon Of Love' The 40th Anniversary Edition





To be released on August 4 and available to pre-order now, the 4-LP/Blu-Ray celebratory edition, overseen by



The blu-ray contains a brand new DOLBY ATMOS mix of the original album by esteemed artist, producer and writer Steven Wilson, and for the time first-ever on blu-ray, the group's 1983 55-minute espionage thriller Mantrap, directed by Julien Temple. Restored in HD, viewers can thrill in the



All housed in a stunning spined double-gatefold sleeve, the set also includes a brand new essay by



A special stand-alone Blu-Ray of the audio content of that disc will be available exclusively through Super



Few albums define a particular era as does The Lexicon Of Love. It's embedded deep in the fabric of popular culture. Namechecked, referenced and, now, frequently in "best of all time" polls, the album opened up the 80s wide, in full, glorious Technicolor. In 1982, ABC became the toast of the world with this album. It also launched the production career of Trevor Horn. Like the greatest landmark albums, it has transcended its origins and is simply there, an ever-evolving testament to its marriage of youth, wit, creativity, technology, emotion, masterplan and happy accident.



The Lexicon Of Love - 4LP/blu-ray tracklisting



LP1: The Lexicon Of Love - Half

Side One:

Show Me



Many Happy Returns



Valentine's Day



Side Two:

The Look Of Love (Part One)

Date Stamp

All Of My Heart

4 Ever 2 Gether

The Look Of Love (Part Four)



LP2: The Route To Lexicon:

Side One:

Overture

Surrender (Phonogram Demo)

Show Me (Phonogram Demo)





Side Two:



Alphabet Soup - 12" Mix

Theme From "Man-Trap"



LP3:

Side One: The Route To Lexicon:

1:



The Look Of Love (Part One) - Special Remix



Side Two: Live at Hammersmith Odeon, London, 1982:

Overture

Show Me

Many Happy Returns





LP 4: Live at Hammersmith Odeon, London, 1982:

Side One:

1: Date Stamp

2: The Look Of Love (Part One)

3: All Of My Heart



Side Two:

1: Valentine's Day

2: 4 Ever 2 Gether

3:



Blu-Ray:

Audio - The Lexicon Of Love

Steven Wilson Dolby Atmos Mix

Steven Wilson 5.1 Surround Sound Mix

Steven Wilson

Steven Wilson Instrumental Mix



Audio-Visual

Mantrap



File under ESPIONAGE THRILLER: MANTRAP. Follow ABC on a path that leads from obscurity to International Stardom. From London to the heart of the Soviet State. Across the stages of some of Europe's most famous venues; towards a Darker Secret.



Promo Videos:



The Look Of Love

All Of My Heart New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In celebration of the 40th anniversary of ABC's The Lexicon Of Love - one of the most revered albums of the 1980s - it is being reissued as a 4LP and blu-ray box set as well a stand-alone half-speed remaster LP of the original album.To be released on August 4 and available to pre-order now, the 4-LP/Blu-Ray celebratory edition, overseen by Martin Fry, contains the half-speed Abbey Road remaster by Miles Showell and a further three records putting material on vinyl for the first time including the album performed live at Hammersmith Odeon in 1982 and a premiere commercial release of the 'Special Remix' of The Look Of Love.The blu-ray contains a brand new DOLBY ATMOS mix of the original album by esteemed artist, producer and writer Steven Wilson, and for the time first-ever on blu-ray, the group's 1983 55-minute espionage thriller Mantrap, directed by Julien Temple. Restored in HD, viewers can thrill in the James Bond-style caper following the group on tour behind the-then Iron Curtain.All housed in a stunning spined double-gatefold sleeve, the set also includes a brand new essay by Martin Fry and out-take photographs from the famous cover session by Gered Mankowitz. And telling the story of the album is Daryl Easlea - co-curator and author of the set.A special stand-alone Blu-Ray of the audio content of that disc will be available exclusively through Super Deluxe Edition, and to celebrate the release, a series of digital EPs are available to stream and download - Poison Arrow on 14th July, The Look Of Love on 21st July and All of My Heart on 28th July, ahead of the album release on 4th August. Steven Wilson's new stereo mix of the album and instrumentals will be available on digital platforms that day also.Few albums define a particular era as does The Lexicon Of Love. It's embedded deep in the fabric of popular culture. Namechecked, referenced and, now, frequently in "best of all time" polls, the album opened up the 80s wide, in full, glorious Technicolor. In 1982, ABC became the toast of the world with this album. It also launched the production career of Trevor Horn. Like the greatest landmark albums, it has transcended its origins and is simply there, an ever-evolving testament to its marriage of youth, wit, creativity, technology, emotion, masterplan and happy accident.The Lexicon Of Love - 4LP/blu-ray tracklistingLP1: The Lexicon Of Love - Half Speed Master By Miles Showell At Abbey Road:Side One:Show Me Poison ArrowMany Happy Returns Tears Are Not EnoughValentine's DaySide Two:The Look Of Love (Part One)Date StampAll Of My Heart4 Ever 2 GetherThe Look Of Love (Part Four)LP2: The Route To Lexicon:Side One:OvertureSurrender (Phonogram Demo)Show Me (Phonogram Demo) Tears Are Not Enough (Phonogram Demo)Side Two: Tears Are Not Enough - Original12" MixAlphabet Soup - 12" MixTheme From "Man-Trap"LP3:Side One: The Route To Lexicon:1: Tears Are Not Enough - 7" Version Poison Arrow - Jazz MixThe Look Of Love (Part One) - Special RemixSide Two: Live at Hammersmith Odeon, London, 1982:OvertureShow MeMany Happy Returns Tears Are Not EnoughLP 4: Live at Hammersmith Odeon, London, 1982:Side One:1: Date Stamp2: The Look Of Love (Part One)3: All Of My HeartSide Two:1: Valentine's Day2: 4 Ever 2 Gether3: Poison ArrowBlu-Ray:Audio - The Lexicon Of LoveSteven Wilson Dolby Atmos MixSteven Wilson 5.1 Surround Sound MixSteven Wilson Stereo MixSteven Wilson Instrumental MixAudio-VisualMantrapFile under ESPIONAGE THRILLER: MANTRAP. Follow ABC on a path that leads from obscurity to International Stardom. From London to the heart of the Soviet State. Across the stages of some of Europe's most famous venues; towards a Darker Secret.Promo Videos: Poison ArrowThe Look Of LoveAll Of My Heart



