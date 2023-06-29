ABC 'The Lexicon Of Love' The 40th Anniversary Edition

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
In celebration of the 40th anniversary of ABC's The Lexicon Of Love - one of the most revered albums of the 1980s - it is being reissued as a 4LP and blu-ray box set as well a stand-alone half-speed remaster LP of the original album.
To be released on August 4 and available to pre-order now, the 4-LP/Blu-Ray celebratory edition, overseen by Martin
Fry, contains the half-speed Abbey Road remaster by Miles Showell and a further three records putting material on vinyl for the first time including the album performed live at Hammersmith Odeon in 1982 and a premiere commercial release of the 'Special Remix' of The Look Of Love.
The blu-ray contains a brand new DOLBY ATMOS mix of the original album by esteemed artist, producer and writer Steven Wilson, and for the time first-ever on blu-ray, the group's 1983 55-minute espionage thriller Mantrap, directed by Julien Temple. Restored in HD, viewers can thrill in the James
Bond-style caper following the group on tour behind the-then Iron Curtain.
All housed in a stunning spined double-gatefold sleeve, the set also includes a brand new essay by Martin
Fry and out-take photographs from the famous cover session by Gered Mankowitz. And telling the story of the album is Daryl Easlea - co-curator and author of the set.
A special stand-alone Blu-Ray of the audio content of that disc will be available exclusively through Super Deluxe
Edition, and to celebrate the release, a series of digital EPs are available to stream and download - Poison
Arrow on 14th July, The Look Of Love on 21st July and All of My Heart
on 28th July, ahead of the album release on 4th August. Steven Wilson's new stereo mix of the album and instrumentals will be available on digital platforms that day also.
Few albums define a particular era as does The Lexicon Of Love. It's embedded deep in the fabric of popular culture. Namechecked, referenced and, now, frequently in "best of all time" polls, the album opened up the 80s wide, in full, glorious Technicolor. In 1982, ABC became the toast of the world with this album. It also launched the production career of Trevor Horn. Like the greatest landmark albums, it has transcended its origins and is simply there, an ever-evolving testament to its marriage of youth, wit, creativity, technology, emotion, masterplan and happy accident.
The Lexicon Of Love - 4LP/blu-ray tracklisting
LP1: The Lexicon Of Love - Half Speed
Master By Miles Showell At Abbey Road:
Side One:
Show Me
Poison
Arrow
Many Happy Returns
Tears
Are Not Enough
Valentine's Day
Side Two:
The Look Of Love (Part One)
Date Stamp
All Of My Heart
4 Ever 2 Gether
The Look Of Love (Part Four)
LP2: The Route To Lexicon:
Side One:
Overture
Surrender (Phonogram Demo)
Show Me (Phonogram Demo)
Tears
Are Not Enough (Phonogram Demo)
Side Two:
Tears
Are Not Enough - Original12" Mix
Alphabet Soup - 12" Mix
Theme From "Man-Trap"
LP3:
Side One: The Route To Lexicon:
1: Tears
Are Not Enough - 7" Version
Poison
Arrow - Jazz Mix
The Look Of Love (Part One) - Special Remix
Side Two: Live at Hammersmith Odeon, London, 1982:
Overture
Show Me
Many Happy Returns
Tears
Are Not Enough
LP 4: Live at Hammersmith Odeon, London, 1982:
Side One:
1: Date Stamp
2: The Look Of Love (Part One)
3: All Of My Heart
Side Two:
1: Valentine's Day
2: 4 Ever 2 Gether
3: Poison
Arrow
Blu-Ray:
Audio - The Lexicon Of Love
Steven Wilson Dolby Atmos Mix
Steven Wilson 5.1 Surround Sound Mix
Steven Wilson Stereo
Mix
Steven Wilson Instrumental Mix
Audio-Visual
Mantrap
File under ESPIONAGE THRILLER: MANTRAP. Follow ABC on a path that leads from obscurity to International Stardom. From London to the heart of the Soviet State. Across the stages of some of Europe's most famous venues; towards a Darker Secret.
Promo Videos:
Poison
Arrow
The Look Of Love
All Of My Heart