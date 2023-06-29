Arkells Release "Skin" Lead Single From Forthcoming Album 'Laundry Pile' Coming September 21, 2023





Featuring a timeless summertime chorus with big harmonies and acoustic guitars, "Skin" is a modern take on a classic Americana sound, and ushers in Arkells' latest sing-a-long, which is soon to be a live stand-out. "'Skin' is about choosing to love more purposefully, about finding meaning in the hard stuff," says frontman Max Kerman. "It's about coming to the understanding that the best and deepest relationships are far beyond what we experience on the surface."







There's been no shortage of new music from



What became Laundry Pile caught the band by surprise, as they weren't actively planning the next record to come this quickly. Much of Arkells' most recognizable material aims to be spirited and anthemic, but this collection of songs are more personal, pensive, and reserved. It's the kind of album that is one cohesive listening experience - in keeping with the spirit of the classic singer-songwriter tradition.



The project took shape earlier this year.



LAUNDRY PILE:

1. Life Is

2. Skin

3. Laundry Pile

4. Wash Away

5. Your Name

6. Beginner's Mind

7. Shot In The Dark

8. Time

9. Tango Waltz

10. Quiet Love



ARKELLS TOUR DATES:

July 15 - Picton, ON -

July 21 - Sarnia, ON - Revelree

July 22 - Red Deer, AB - Westerner Days Fair

July 29 - St. Williams, ON - Burning Kiln Winery (Campfire Nights)

August 8 - Saskatoon, SK - Saskatoon Ex

August 11 - Albany, NY -

August 12 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Outer Harbor

August 19 - Labrador City, NL - IronFest

Sept 14 - Ottawa, ON - CityFolk Festival

**MORE TO COME



