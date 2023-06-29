James Blake Announces New Album Playing Robots Into Heaven



"Big Hammer" is the debut single from James' forthcoming, sixth studio album Playing Robots Into



Playing Robots Into



To mark the release of Playing Robots Into Heaven,

Fans who pre-order the album from www.jamesblakemusic.com by 6pm on Monday July 3rd will get access to an exclusive ticket pre-sale ahead of general sale on July 7th.



JAMES BLAKE 2023 TOUR DATES:

18 Sep Milan, Italy Fabrique

21 Sep Brussels, Belgium Forest

22 Sep Paris, France L'Olympia

24 Sep Berlin, Germany UFO im Velodrom

26 Sep Tilburg, Netherlands O13

28 Sep London, UK Alexandra Palace

3 Oct Atlanta, GA , U.S. Coca Cola Roxy

5 Oct Queens, NY, U.S. Knockdown Center

9 Oct Boston, MA, U.S MGM

10 Oct Montreal, QC, Canada L'Olympia

12 Oct Toronto, ON, Canada Rebel

14 Oct Chicago, IL, U.S. Aragon Ballroom

16 Oct San Francisco, CA, U.S. The Masonic Theater

19 Oct Los Angeles, CA, U.S. Hollywood Forever Cemetery



CMYK

6 July London UK Here



The GRAMMY Award-winning UK singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer unassumingly operates as the enigmatic engine behind some of the most influential albums of the 21st century.

He produced choice cuts on Frank Ocean's Blonde, Kendrick Lamar's DAMN. and Dave's We're All Alone In This Together, as well as JAY-Z's 4:44 and Beyoncé's Lemonade - to which he also lent his voice in both cases. Feature appearances span "Stop Trying to Be God" with



Simultaneously,



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Gearing up for another pivotal creative chapter, Mercury Music Prize and GRAMMY Award-winning UK singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer James Blake has released "Big Hammer", with accompanying music video directed by Oscar Hudson (Radiohead, Bonobo)."Big Hammer" is the debut single from James' forthcoming, sixth studio album Playing Robots Into Heaven which will be released on the September 8th via Republic/ Polydor records/ Universal Music.Playing Robots Into Heaven follows the critically acclaimed Friends That Break Your Heart - James' highest charting album in the UK to date - and will see James return to the electronic roots of his Hessle, Hemlock and R&S records days. It will also nod to his latest creation, the CMYK event series with Ronda INTL which kicked off in LA last March. All the CMYK events over the past year have sold out within minutes and have featured appearances from special guests including, Steve Lacy, Channel Tres and HAii (to name but a few).To mark the release of Playing Robots Into Heaven, James will be embarking on a headline international tour, with dates in the UK, Europe and North America. Kicking off at the Fabrique in Milan on the September 18th it will see James travel to his home town in London for an Alexandra Palace show on September 28th, before wrapping up in Los Angeles on October 19th. See below for full list of dates.Fans who pre-order the album from www.jamesblakemusic.com by 6pm on Monday July 3rd will get access to an exclusive ticket pre-sale ahead of general sale on July 7th.JAMES BLAKE 2023 TOUR DATES:18 Sep Milan, Italy Fabrique21 Sep Brussels, Belgium Forest National Club22 Sep Paris, France L'Olympia24 Sep Berlin, Germany UFO im Velodrom26 Sep Tilburg, Netherlands O1328 Sep London, UK Alexandra Palace3 Oct Atlanta, GA , U.S. Coca Cola Roxy5 Oct Queens, NY, U.S. Knockdown Center9 Oct Boston, MA, U.S MGM Music Hall at Fenway10 Oct Montreal, QC, Canada L'Olympia12 Oct Toronto, ON, Canada Rebel14 Oct Chicago, IL, U.S. Aragon Ballroom16 Oct San Francisco, CA, U.S. The Masonic Theater19 Oct Los Angeles, CA, U.S. Hollywood Forever CemeteryCMYK6 July London UK HereThe GRAMMY Award-winning UK singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer unassumingly operates as the enigmatic engine behind some of the most influential albums of the 21st century.He produced choice cuts on Frank Ocean's Blonde, Kendrick Lamar's DAMN. and Dave's We're All Alone In This Together, as well as JAY-Z's 4:44 and Beyoncé's Lemonade - to which he also lent his voice in both cases. Feature appearances span "Stop Trying to Be God" with Stevie Wonder and Kid Cudi on Travis Scott's epic ASTROWORLD and " King's Dead " with Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, and Future from the chart-dominating Black Panther: The Album. The latter not only went triple-platinum, but it also earned Blake his first GRAMMY Award in the category of "Best Rap Performance."Simultaneously, James emerged as pop's most celebrated outlier with his dynamic solo output. He introduced a singular sound on 2011's James Blake. Awarding the record a rare 9.0-out-of-10 score, Pitchfork crowned it one of "Top 100 Albums of the Decade So Far (2010-2014)." On its heels, the 2013 Overgrown illustrated his rare magnetic ability to align the likes of Brian Eno and RZA on the same project. It notably received the 2013 Mercury Prize and secured Blake's "Best New Artist" nomination at the GRAMMY® Awards. After 2016's The Colour In Anything, he reached new critical and commercial peaks with Assume Form during 2019. It bowed at #21 on the Billboard Top 200, marking his highest entry to date. Beyond clocking 300 million cumulative streams in under a year, it garnered the GRAMMY® nomination for "Best Alternative Album" and graced "Best of 2019" lists for outlets including Time Magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Stereogum, Consequence of Sound, Billboard, DJ Booth, and Esquire. Since then, Blake has treated fans to Instagram live performances, new music sneak peaks and two critically acclaimed EPs; Before and Covers. The artist entertained fans through COVID-19, while live music was put on hold. James released his fifth studio album Friends That Break Your Heart in October 2021, debuting at #4 on the UK charts and receiving mass critical acclaim. He has recently collaborated with Metro Boomin for the Spider-Verse soundtrack on tracks " Hummingbird " and "Nonviolent Communication" ft. A$AP Rocky & 21 Savage. As he prepares for the release of his sixth album, James Blake's shadow over popular music only continues to grow.



