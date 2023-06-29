Multi-Grammy And Oscar Winner Jon Batiste Announces Highly Anticipated Album World Music Radio





(Bonus track) Life Lesson (ft. Lana Del Rey) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-GRAMMY and Oscar winner Jon Batiste invites the world to experience the marriage of hard hitting pop songs to a rich tapestry of international sounds on his highly anticipated album, World Music Radio, out August 18 via Verve Records/ Interscope Records/ Universal Music. Jon Batiste delves into the profound question: Isn't all music, in essence, world music? Drawing inspiration from Batiste's mission to create community with the power of music, this album serves as a sonic passport for listeners' ears, inviting them on a transformative musical journey meant for everyone.The announcement of World Music Radio follows the success of Batiste's historic and critically acclaimed album WE ARE, which swept the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards winning five awards including prestigious Best Album. His career- spanning fourteen nominations across seven categories is not only a first in GRAMMY history, it also proves his ability to defy genres.Of World Music Radio, Jon says, "I created this album with a feeling of liberation in my life and a renewed sense of exploration of my personhood, my craft and of the world around me unlike anything I had ever felt before. "On World Music Radio, Jon Batiste reaches new artistic heights by collaborating with a diverse range of global talents on the album. Collaborators include GRAMMY-nominated producer Jon Bellion as well as renowned artists such as Lil Wayne, Lana Del Rey, Kenny G, Fireboy DML, J.I.D, Camilo, NewJeans, and more. Together, they transcend the confines of traditional genres, blurring sonic boundaries and effortlessly transforming a Tuesday morning into a Saturday night.In 2020, he was honored with an Academy Award for Best Original Score for his work on the Disney/Pixar film SOUL, which he shared with fellow composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. The score won him a GRAMMY award and also garnered him a Golden Globe, a BAFTA, a NAACP Image Award, and a Critic's Choice Award. Notably, Batiste became the second black composer in history, following the legendary jazz musician Herbie Hancock, to win an Academy Award for composition. Earlier this month, he released his single "Be Who You Are" for the Coke Studio program. Batiste is also scheduled to participate in the TODAY Show Summer Concert Series to celebrate his album release on August 18th.For more information on Jon Batiste and World Music Radio, visit JonBatiste.comTracklist:Hello, Billy BobRaindance (ft. Native Soul)Be Who You Are (ft. J.I.D, NewJeans, Camilo)WorshipMy Heart (ft. Rita Payés)Drink Water (ft. Jon Bellion, Fireboy DML) Calling Your NameClair De Lune (ft. Kenny G)Butterfly17th Ward PreludeUneasy (ft. Lil Wayne)CALL NOW (504-305-8269) (ft. Michael Batiste)ChassolBOOM FOR REALMOVEMENT 18' (Heroes)Master PowerRunning Away (ft. Leigh-Anne)Goodbye, Billy BobWhite SpaceWherever You Are(Bonus track) Life Lesson (ft. Lana Del Rey)



