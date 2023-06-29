Multi-Grammy And Oscar Winner Jon Batiste Announces Highly Anticipated Album World Music Radio

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Multi-GRAMMY and Oscar winner Jon Batiste
invites the world to experience the marriage of hard hitting pop songs to a rich tapestry of international sounds on his highly anticipated album, World Music
Radio, out August 18 via Verve
Records/ Interscope Records/ Universal Music. Jon Batiste
delves into the profound question: Isn't all music, in essence, world music? Drawing inspiration from Batiste's mission to create community with the power of music, this album serves as a sonic passport for listeners' ears, inviting them on a transformative musical journey meant for everyone.
The announcement of World Music Radio
follows the success of Batiste's historic and critically acclaimed album WE ARE, which swept the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards winning five awards including prestigious Best Album. His career- spanning fourteen nominations across seven categories is not only a first in GRAMMY history, it also proves his ability to defy genres.
Of World Music
Radio, Jon says, "I created this album with a feeling of liberation in my life and a renewed sense of exploration of my personhood, my craft and of the world around me unlike anything I had ever felt before. "
On World Music
Radio, Jon Batiste
reaches new artistic heights by collaborating with a diverse range of global talents on the album. Collaborators include GRAMMY-nominated producer Jon Bellion
as well as renowned artists such as Lil Wayne, Lana Del Rey, Kenny G, Fireboy DML, J.I.D, Camilo, NewJeans, and more. Together, they transcend the confines of traditional genres, blurring sonic boundaries and effortlessly transforming a Tuesday morning into a Saturday night.
In 2020, he was honored with an Academy Award for Best Original Score for his work on the Disney/Pixar film SOUL, which he shared with fellow composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. The score won him a GRAMMY award and also garnered him a Golden Globe, a BAFTA, a NAACP Image Award, and a Critic's Choice Award. Notably, Batiste became the second black composer in history, following the legendary jazz musician Herbie Hancock, to win an Academy Award for composition. Earlier this month, he released his single "Be Who You Are" for the Coke Studio program. Batiste is also scheduled to participate in the TODAY Show Summer Concert Series to celebrate his album release on August 18th.
For more information on Jon Batiste
and World Music
Radio, visit JonBatiste.com
Tracklist:
Hello, Billy Bob
Raindance (ft. Native Soul)
Be Who You Are (ft. J.I.D, NewJeans, Camilo)
Worship
My Heart
(ft. Rita Payés)
Drink Water (ft. Jon Bellion, Fireboy DML)
Calling
Your Name
Clair De Lune (ft. Kenny G)
Butterfly
17th Ward Prelude
Uneasy (ft. Lil Wayne)
CALL NOW (504-305-8269) (ft. Michael Batiste)
Chassol
BOOM FOR REAL
MOVEMENT 18' (Heroes)
Master Power
Running Away (ft. Leigh-Anne)
Goodbye, Billy Bob
White Space
Wherever You Are
(Bonus track) Life Lesson (ft. Lana Del Rey)