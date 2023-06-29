The Chemical Brothers "Live Again" New Track Online Everywhere Today

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The Chemical Brothers
have released a brand new track today (June 289h 2023).
"Live Again" begins simply with a descending, filtered riff and a pair of contrasting vocal lines - one razor spliced to pieces and reconstructed, the other an angel's sigh. And then it all kicks off. What follows is a speeding rollercoaster of skittering rhythm, monolithic noise and blissful harmony, of ping-ponging analogue noise and cascading voices. It's a perfect Chemical Brothers
track - unstoppable, resolutely hopeful and, once heard, utterly unshakable.
"Live Again" features vocals from Halo Maud (Heavenly Recordings) and follows on the heels of the recently released single "No Reason
" and is taken from the tenth Chemical Brothers
album that's due later this year.The Chemical Brothers
play a series of previously announced European/UK live dates across the summer and into the autumn. They play…
July
Thu 6th Bilbao BBK Live, Bilbao, Spain
Sat 8th AMA Music
Festival, Romano D'Ezzelino, Italy
Fri 21th Electric Castle, Cluj, Romania
Sun 23th Lucca Summer Festival, Lucca, Italy
August
Fri 4th Wilderness Festival, Oxfordshire, UK
Sat 12th FEST Festival, Chorzów, Poland
Fri 18th Cabaret Vert, Charleville-Mézières, France
Sat 26th Rock En Seine, Saint-Cloud, France
September
Sat 9th The Bay Series, Cardiff, UK
October
Thu 26th OVO Hydro, Glasgow
Fri 27th AO Arena, Manchester
Sat 28th First Direct Arena, Leeds
November
Wed 1st 3Arena, Dublin
Fri 3rd Utilita Arena, Birmingham
Sat 4th The O2, London
The Chemical Brothers
are Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons. For three decades, they have defined the cutting edge of electronic dance music both on their multi-Platinum selling records and with their hugely lauded hallucinogenic live shows which have played to millions at festivals and arenas all over the world.