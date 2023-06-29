The Chemical Brothers "Live Again" New Track Online Everywhere Today



"Live Again" begins simply with a descending, filtered riff and a pair of contrasting vocal lines - one razor spliced to pieces and reconstructed, the other an angel's sigh. And then it all kicks off. What follows is a speeding rollercoaster of skittering rhythm, monolithic noise and blissful harmony, of ping-ponging analogue noise and cascading voices. It's a perfect



"Live Again" features vocals from Halo Maud (Heavenly Recordings) and follows on the heels of the recently released single "



July

Thu 6th Bilbao BBK Live, Bilbao, Spain

Sat 8th AMA

Fri 21th Electric Castle, Cluj, Romania

Sun 23th Lucca Summer Festival, Lucca, Italy



August

Fri 4th Wilderness Festival, Oxfordshire, UK

Sat 12th FEST Festival, Chorzów, Poland

Fri 18th Cabaret Vert, Charleville-Mézières, France

Sat 26th Rock En Seine, Saint-Cloud, France



September

Sat 9th The Bay Series, Cardiff, UK



October

Thu 26th OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Fri 27th AO Arena, Manchester

Sat 28th First Direct Arena, Leeds



November

Wed 1st 3Arena, Dublin

Fri 3rd Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Sat 4th The O2, London



The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Chemical Brothers have released a brand new track today (June 289h 2023)."Live Again" begins simply with a descending, filtered riff and a pair of contrasting vocal lines - one razor spliced to pieces and reconstructed, the other an angel's sigh. And then it all kicks off. What follows is a speeding rollercoaster of skittering rhythm, monolithic noise and blissful harmony, of ping-ponging analogue noise and cascading voices. It's a perfect Chemical Brothers track - unstoppable, resolutely hopeful and, once heard, utterly unshakable."Live Again" features vocals from Halo Maud (Heavenly Recordings) and follows on the heels of the recently released single " No Reason " and is taken from the tenth Chemical Brothers album that's due later this year.The Chemical Brothers play a series of previously announced European/UK live dates across the summer and into the autumn. They play…JulyThu 6th Bilbao BBK Live, Bilbao, SpainSat 8th AMA Music Festival, Romano D'Ezzelino, ItalyFri 21th Electric Castle, Cluj, RomaniaSun 23th Lucca Summer Festival, Lucca, ItalyAugustFri 4th Wilderness Festival, Oxfordshire, UKSat 12th FEST Festival, Chorzów, PolandFri 18th Cabaret Vert, Charleville-Mézières, FranceSat 26th Rock En Seine, Saint-Cloud, FranceSeptemberSat 9th The Bay Series, Cardiff, UKOctoberThu 26th OVO Hydro, GlasgowFri 27th AO Arena, ManchesterSat 28th First Direct Arena, LeedsNovemberWed 1st 3Arena, DublinFri 3rd Utilita Arena, BirminghamSat 4th The O2, LondonThe Chemical Brothers are Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons. For three decades, they have defined the cutting edge of electronic dance music both on their multi-Platinum selling records and with their hugely lauded hallucinogenic live shows which have played to millions at festivals and arenas all over the world.



