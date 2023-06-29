Extreme's New Album 'Six' Debuts In Top 10 Global Charts





Formed in 1985, the New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum hard rock icons EXTREME - Gary Cherone (vocals), Nuno Bettencourt (guitar), Pat Badger (bass), and Kevin Figueiredo (drums) - are excited to share that their new album SIX has achieved global success following its release on June 9 via earMUSIC with several Top 10 international debut chart positions.In the U.S., SIX sold an impressive 15k units in its first week and charted on five different Billboard charts: Top Hard Rock Albums, #2; Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales, #10; Independent Albums, #14; Artist Top 100, #42 and Top 200, #67.Having seen unprecedented success following the March launch of SIX's debut single "Rise"-with over 3.3 million views to date-EXTREME continued to deliver with two back-to-back singles in April, "Banshee" and "#REBEL," which have both individually garnered over 1 million views. Most recently they unveiled the ballad "Other Side of The Rainbow" in May.Recorded at Bettencourt's home studio in Los Angeles, SIX swings between unapologetic fits of fret-burning hard rock and intimately introspective balladry. "The album is jam-packed with everything Extreme is known for-riffs, vocals, harmonies, thumping rockers, gorgeous ballads and even a couple of oddball left turns…an instant earworm," praised Ultimate Classic Rock.Stream/download SIX now at: https://officialextreme.lnk.to/SIXWEEXTREME are currently gearing up to perform for audiences across the globe on their headlining " Thicker Than Blood " world tour which includes appearances across the U.S., Australia, Japan, UK and Europe including specials guests Living Colour (U.S., Australia & UK only) and The Last Internationale (EU only). Find full dates and tickets at https://extreme-band.com/.Formed in 1985, the Boston group's quiet grind resulted in the release of the self-titled Extreme in 1989. Among many highlights, "Play With Me" not only graced the soundtrack of Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, but also the season 4 opener of "Stranger Things." Meanwhile, Extreme II: Pornograffitti bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 and eventually picked up a double-platinum certification. Of course, it notably spawned "Hole Hearted" (#4 on the Billboard "Hot 100") and the generational smash "More Than Words." The latter soared to #1 on the "Hot 100" and remains one of the most popular rock songs of all-time with over half-a-billion streams and 633 million YouTube views and counting. It appeared in the blockbuster comedy Forgetting Sarah Marshall, while Jimmy Fallon and Jack Black covered it (and reimagined the iconic video) on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Other covers ranged from The Piano Guys To Frankie J. In its wake, the gold-certified III Sides To Every Story saw them return to the Top 10 on the Billboard 200. Following Waiting for the Punchline (1995) and Saudades de Rock (2008), the musicians enraptured the masses on tour. Along the way, everyone from Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine and Brian May of Queen to John Mayer publicly sung their praises. Plus, they played to a sold-out crowd at Fenway Park opening for Aerosmith. On top of that, Gary was lead singer for Van Halen (Van Halen III) and has recorded and performed with Joe Perry, while Nuno has recorded and performed with Steven Tyler and Rihanna.



