Grant Green, Jr. Releases Follow-Up To Acclaimed 2022 Release

Special thanks to Susan Tedeschi, who provides lead vocals for "What The World Needs Now Is Love."



Tracklisting and credits:

1. Promises Promises: 4:09

Grant Green Jr. : Guitars

Lil John Roberts: Drums

Khari Cabral Simmons: Bass

Tyrone Jackson: Piano

Jason DeCristofaro: Vibes

Rafael Pereira: Bongos

Luke Weathington: Alto Sax/Horn Arrangement

Hardin Butcher: Trumpet

Richard Sherrington: Trombone

Ayodeji Coker: Baritone Sax



2. I'll Never Fall In Love Again: 5:23

Grant Green Jr. : Guitars

Landon Anderson: Drums

Tyrone Jackson: Piano/Rhodes

Khari Cabral Simmons: Bass

Hardin Butcher: Trumpet/Flugelhorn

Guarav Malhotra: Percussion



3. What the World Needs Now: 4:38

Susan Tedeschi: Lead Vocal

Grant Green Jr. : Guitars

Landon Anderson: Drums



Tyrone Jackson: Wurlitzer Electric Piano

Khari Cabral Simmons: Bass



Rafael Pereira: Percussion

Guarav Malhotra: Percussion

Cleveland P. Jones: Vocal

Kristen Markiton: Vocal

Ayodeji Coker: Vocal

Rebecca Downs: Vocal

Todd Ague: Vocal



4. Anyone Who Had a Heart: 6:18

Grant Green Jr. : Guitars

Landon Anderson: Drums

Khari Cabral Simmons: Bass

Tyrone Jackson: Piano



5. Alfie: 4:26

Grant Green Jr. : Guitars

Chris Borroughs: Drums

Billy Thornton: Bass

Tyrone Jackson: Piano/String Arrangement

Jason DeCristofaro: Vibes

The Vega String Quartet

Emily Daggett Smith: Violin



Yinzi Kong: Viola

Guangzhou Wang: Cello



6. Wives and Lovers: 5:53

Grant Green Jr. : Guitars

Landon Anderson: Drums

Tyrone Jackson: Piano

Khari Cabral Simmons: Bass



Luke Weathington: Alto Sax/Horn Arrangement

Hardin Butcher: Trumpet

Richard Sherrington: Trombone

Ayodeji Coker: Alto Sax Solo/Baritone Sax

Rafael Pereira: Percussion



7. Walk On By: 4:25

Grant Green Jr. : Guitars

Landon Anderson: Drums

Jamie Portee: Piano/Rhodes

Khari Cabral Simmons: Bass

Guarav Malhotra: Percussion



Hardin Butcher: Trumpet

Ayodeji Coker: Flute

Cleveland P Jones: vocal

Brenda



8. The Look of Love: 4:27

Grant Green Jr. : Guitars

Landon Anderson: Drums

Jamie Portee: Piano

Khari Cabral Simmons: Bass



Hardin Butcher: Horns

Ayodeji Coker: Flute

Rafael Pereira: Percussion

Cleveland P Jones: vocal

Brenda



9. Money: 4:49

Grant Green Jr. : Guitars

Landon Anderson: Drums

Khari Cabral Sommons: Bass

Tyrone Jackson: Keyboards

Jason DeCristofano: Vibes

Rafael Pereira: Percussion



Guarav Malhotra: Percussion

Ayodeji Coker: Saxaphones



10. Here I Go Again: 4:41

Grant Green Jr. : Guitars

Larry Newsome: Drums

Nick Rosen: Organ/Piano

Khari Cabral Simmons: Bass



Kai Martin: vocal

Brenda

Darren Benjamin: additional engineering



11. I'll Never Fall In Love Again (Alternate Version) 7:24

Grant Green Jr. : Guitars

Landon Anderson: Drums

Khari Cabral Simmons: Bass

Tyrone Jackson: Keyboards



Recording Engineer:

Mix Engineer,

Produced by

Executive Producer for ZMI Arcadia, Chadwick Hagan

Distributed by Ingrooves / Universal. Copyright 2023 ZMI Rights Management Ltd.



Additional executive producers:

Jim Eppelin for ZMI Arcadia, Bob Hagan for Hagan Family Foundation, arts initiative; Scott Hitch and Angie Hitch (Tracks, 2,4,6,7,8,10,11).

A documentary film - directed by New York, NY (Top40 Charts) ZMI Records has released Grant Green, Jr.'s follow-up to his acclaimed 2022 release. The new two-volume 11-song album is titled "Thank You Mr. Bacharach Vol 1 and 2."Special thanks to Susan Tedeschi, who provides lead vocals for "What The World Needs Now Is Love."Tracklisting and credits:1. Promises Promises: 4:09Grant Green Jr. : GuitarsLil John Roberts: DrumsKhari Cabral Simmons: BassTyrone Jackson: PianoJason DeCristofaro: VibesRafael Pereira: BongosLuke Weathington: Alto Sax/Horn ArrangementHardin Butcher: TrumpetRichard Sherrington: TromboneAyodeji Coker: Baritone Sax2. I'll Never Fall In Love Again: 5:23Grant Green Jr. : GuitarsLandon Anderson: DrumsTyrone Jackson: Piano/RhodesKhari Cabral Simmons: BassHardin Butcher: Trumpet/FlugelhornGuarav Malhotra: Percussion3. What the World Needs Now: 4:38Susan Tedeschi: Lead VocalGrant Green Jr. : GuitarsLandon Anderson: Drums Kelly McCarty: BassTyrone Jackson: Wurlitzer Electric PianoKhari Cabral Simmons: Bass Martin Kearns: Hammond Organ/Mini Moog Synthesizer/PercussionRafael Pereira: PercussionGuarav Malhotra: PercussionCleveland P. Jones: VocalKristen Markiton: VocalAyodeji Coker: VocalRebecca Downs: VocalTodd Ague: Vocal4. Anyone Who Had a Heart: 6:18Grant Green Jr. : GuitarsLandon Anderson: DrumsKhari Cabral Simmons: BassTyrone Jackson: Piano5. Alfie: 4:26Grant Green Jr. : GuitarsChris Borroughs: DrumsBilly Thornton: BassTyrone Jackson: Piano/String ArrangementJason DeCristofaro: VibesThe Vega String QuartetEmily Daggett Smith: Violin Jessica Shuang Wu: ViolinYinzi Kong: ViolaGuangzhou Wang: Cello6. Wives and Lovers: 5:53Grant Green Jr. : GuitarsLandon Anderson: DrumsTyrone Jackson: PianoKhari Cabral Simmons: Bass Kevin Leahy: VibesLuke Weathington: Alto Sax/Horn ArrangementHardin Butcher: TrumpetRichard Sherrington: TromboneAyodeji Coker: Alto Sax Solo/Baritone SaxRafael Pereira: Percussion7. Walk On By: 4:25Grant Green Jr. : GuitarsLandon Anderson: DrumsJamie Portee: Piano/RhodesKhari Cabral Simmons: BassGuarav Malhotra: Percussion Martin Kearns: Percussion/MiniMoogHardin Butcher: TrumpetAyodeji Coker: FluteCleveland P Jones: vocalBrenda Nicole Moorer: vocal8. The Look of Love: 4:27Grant Green Jr. : GuitarsLandon Anderson: DrumsJamie Portee: PianoKhari Cabral Simmons: Bass Kevin Leahy: VibesHardin Butcher: HornsAyodeji Coker: FluteRafael Pereira: PercussionCleveland P Jones: vocalBrenda Nicole Moorer: vocal9. Money: 4:49Grant Green Jr. : GuitarsLandon Anderson: DrumsKhari Cabral Sommons: BassTyrone Jackson: KeyboardsJason DeCristofano: VibesRafael Pereira: Percussion Martin Kearns: Percussion/Drum ProgrammingGuarav Malhotra: PercussionAyodeji Coker: Saxaphones10. Here I Go Again: 4:41Grant Green Jr. : GuitarsLarry Newsome: DrumsNick Rosen: Organ/PianoKhari Cabral Simmons: Bass Martin Kearns: Piano/SynthsKai Martin: vocalBrenda Nicole Moorer: vocalDarren Benjamin: additional engineering11. I'll Never Fall In Love Again (Alternate Version) 7:24Grant Green Jr. : GuitarsLandon Anderson: DrumsKhari Cabral Simmons: BassTyrone Jackson: KeyboardsRecording Engineer: Martin Kearns.Mix Engineer, Martin Kearns.Produced by Martin Kearns and Khari Cabral Simmons.Executive Producer for ZMI Arcadia, Chadwick HaganDistributed by Ingrooves / Universal. Copyright 2023 ZMI Rights Management Ltd.Additional executive producers:Jim Eppelin for ZMI Arcadia, Bob Hagan for Hagan Family Foundation, arts initiative; Scott Hitch and Angie Hitch (Tracks, 2,4,6,7,8,10,11).A documentary film - directed by Aaron Kearns - on the making of Volume 1 will be released later this summer on Amazon Prime.