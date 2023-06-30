Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 30/06/2023

Lauren Spencer Smith Showcases Real Couples' Love Stories In Official Video For "That Part"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With the release of "That Part," Lauren Spencer Smith created a quintessential love song for 2023. In the official video, released today, Lauren connected - before pulling the curtain back on her own relationship and showing her and her boyfriend Matt moving in together.

"That Part" gives a taste of what to expect on Lauren's forthcoming debut album Mirror, due 7/14. Mirror spans 15 tracks - each showing a different side of the rising pop star who has amassed over one billion streams globally. The Mirror release will be accompanied by a 42-city global headlining tour, with dozens of sold out tour dates, kicking off July 14th in Chicago.

Other songs on the album include the already released "Best Friend Breakup," "Fantasy," a collaboration with GAYLE and Em Beihold, that confronts toxic relationships and Lauren's RIAA platinum certified singles, "Fingers Crossed" and "Flowers."

Mirror features 15 deeply moving, personal songs brimming with depth, range, and narra­tive. They tell a story filled with autobio­graphical ups and downs, built around deep reflection, processing, and analysis. The album title is personal and deliberate: "I've been work­ing on this album for years," says Spencer Smith. "It has been with me through so much in my life, the highs and the lows, and it means more to me than I can put into words. It tells a story of reflection, healing and growth."

Lauren's success in 2022 was underscored by performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 2022 MTV VMAs, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, and more. She was nominated as a Best New Artist and performed at the People's Choice Awards, and Apple Music selected her as one of their "5 Breakthrough Artists Of 2022."
Tickets and VIP for the Mirror Tour are available now. For the full list of tour dates, ticket links and VIP packages, head to tour.LaurenSpencerSmith.com.

