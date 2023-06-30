Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Jazz 30/06/2023

Composer Darcy James Argue's Nonesuch Debut 'Dynamic Maximum Tension,' Due September 8, 2023

Hot Songs Around The World

Daylight
David Kushner
175 entries in 21 charts
Calm Down
Rema
723 entries in 23 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
609 entries in 28 charts
La Bachata
Manuel Turizo
191 entries in 6 charts
Eyes Closed
Ed Sheeran
187 entries in 24 charts
People
Libianca
199 entries in 16 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
476 entries in 25 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
1186 entries in 29 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
846 entries in 28 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Composer and bandleader Darcy James Argue and his Secret Society ensemble make their Nonesuch Records debut with Dynamic Maximum Tension on September 8, 2023. The album, which you can pre-order here, pays homage to some of Argue's key influences with original songs dedicated to R. Buckminster Fuller, Alan Turing, and Mae West. Fellow Nonesuch artist Cécile McLorin Salvant, with whom Argue collaborated on her long-form musical fable Ogresse, joins the ensemble for "Mae West: Advice." Dynamic Maximum Tension's eleven tracks, on two CDs, also include a response to Duke Ellington's "Diminuendo and Crescendo in Blue," titled "Tensile Curves," among other original songs.

The album track "Dymaxion" - a portmanteau of "dynamic maximum tension" - takes its name from the term coined by architect and inventor Fuller to describe his concept of using technology and resources to maximum advantage. "Dymaxion" is available on June 29, along with this video from the song's recording session.

Argue says of his inspiration for the music: "It feels like our culture today is headed in a profoundly dystopian direction. By engaging with figures like Buckminster Fuller, Alan Turing, and Mae West, I was trying to connect to a more optimistic time, trying to reclaim a sense of agency, trying to rekindle my faith in our ability to grab the future and shape it ourselves."

Darcy James Argue, "one of the top big band composers of our time" (Stereophile), is best known for Secret Society, an eighteen-piece group "renowned in the jazz world" (New York Times). Argue brings an outwardly anachronistic ensemble into the 21st century through his "ability to combine his love of jazz's past with more contemporary sonics" and is celebrated as "a syncretic creator who avoids obvious imitation" (Pitchfork).

Acclaimed as an "innovative composer, arranger, and big band leader" by the New Yorker, Argue's accolades include multiple Grammy nominations and a Latin Grammy Award, a Guggenheim Fellowship, a Doris Duke Artist Award, and countless commissions and fellowships. His prescient 2016 Real Enemies, an album-length exploration of the politics of paranoia, was named one of the twenty best jazz albums of the decade by Stereogum. Like Real Enemies, Argue's previous recordings—his debut Infernal Machines and his follow-up, Brooklyn Babylon—were nominated for both Grammy and Juno awards.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0189569 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0046360492706299 secs