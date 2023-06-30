Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 30/06/2023

Madonna Postpones Upcoming Tour Dates Following Hospitalization

Madonna Postpones Upcoming Tour Dates Following Hospitalization

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Madonna will postpone her upcoming worldwide "Celebration Tour" after being rush to the hospital because of a "serious" bacterial infection.

The iconic singer's manager revelaed that she stayed in the ICU for several days. Page Six reports that she had been found "unresponsive" before being rushed to a New York City hospital.

"On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected," her manager, Guy Oseary, revealed in an Instagram post.

"At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

The Celebration Tour was originally scheduled to kick off on Saturday, July 15th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC with stops in Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, New York City, and more before making its way to Europe where she was to perform in 11 cities throughout the fall. The tour was intended to return to North America in early 2024 before concluding.






