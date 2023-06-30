Lewis Brice Releases Video For 'Product Of' Featuring Brother Lee Brice





"Having my parents be a part of the video for 'Product Of' was so special!" Lewis shares with People.com on including his parents and filming in his hometown. "I felt it was the only way we'd really be able to hit home what and where my brother and I come from, what we're a 'product of."



"My brother Lewis is one of the most talented people I know… he's been putting his all into his songwriting skills and when I heard this one — 'Product Of'...man, this one really moved me," Lee shared with People.com. "It was so great before I ever put my little part on the song or the video. I'm just proud to be a part of something that cool and close to home."



Lewis, who has garnered more than 50 million streams, has been named by both Rolling Stone Country and Billboard as an 'Artist to Watch' and is celebrated for his high-octane live show, is releasing his first studio album Product Of, July 28. Brice is a co-writer on every track of the 10-song collection which is produced by Ben Simonetti.



Lewis's debut self-titled EP, produced by Ben Simonetti and Brian Bunn, was released via Pump House



Since then, Lewis has been named one of Rolling Stone Country's "New Country Artists You Need to Know" and Billboard's "Country Artists to Watch in 2018". Tracks from the EP were featured on SiriusXM The Highway, CMT Music, and Spotify's New Boots & Wild Country playlists, and its lead single 'Best Ex Ever' reached the Top 40 of MusicRow's Country Breakout radio chart.



The next chapter of Lewis' music was unveiled with "



The single was also recognized internationally when Brice received a British Country



Brice's streaming continues to flourish as his music garners more than 50 million overall streams. With more new music on the horizon, 2023 promises to be the best year yet for Brice with the release of his first album, Product Of. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country-rocker Lewis Brice "brings fans home to meet the family" (People.com) in his video for "Product Of" featuring brother Lee Brice. Lewis enlists the inspiration behind the song, their parents, for the video that also features the brothers performing together. The sentimental video was filmed in Lewis' hometown of Sumter, S.C. and perfectly captures the small town love he's a "Product Of." This is the first collaboration between the brothers and is the second release from Lewis' first full-length album, Product Of, available July 28."Having my parents be a part of the video for 'Product Of' was so special!" Lewis shares with People.com on including his parents and filming in his hometown. "I felt it was the only way we'd really be able to hit home what and where my brother and I come from, what we're a 'product of.""My brother Lewis is one of the most talented people I know… he's been putting his all into his songwriting skills and when I heard this one — 'Product Of'...man, this one really moved me," Lee shared with People.com. "It was so great before I ever put my little part on the song or the video. I'm just proud to be a part of something that cool and close to home."Lewis, who has garnered more than 50 million streams, has been named by both Rolling Stone Country and Billboard as an 'Artist to Watch' and is celebrated for his high-octane live show, is releasing his first studio album Product Of, July 28. Brice is a co-writer on every track of the 10-song collection which is produced by Ben Simonetti.Lewis's debut self-titled EP, produced by Ben Simonetti and Brian Bunn, was released via Pump House Music on July 14th, 2017 to glowing reviews, landing at No. 11 on the US iTunes Country chart.Since then, Lewis has been named one of Rolling Stone Country's "New Country Artists You Need to Know" and Billboard's "Country Artists to Watch in 2018". Tracks from the EP were featured on SiriusXM The Highway, CMT Music, and Spotify's New Boots & Wild Country playlists, and its lead single 'Best Ex Ever' reached the Top 40 of MusicRow's Country Breakout radio chart.The next chapter of Lewis' music was unveiled with " Blessed " as the first single from his forthcoming second collection of songs and was introduced to the world by a special Thanksgiving acoustic performance premiere with his brother Lee Brice.The single was also recognized internationally when Brice received a British Country Music Award for International Song of the Year. Followed by "It's You," a huge streaming success, amassing more than 18 million streams since its release and placement on key playlists including Spotify's Global Viral, Hot Country, US Viral, Breakout Country and New Boots, Apple Music's Breaking Country, Pure Country Radio, Pandora's New Country Radio playlists and many more.Brice's streaming continues to flourish as his music garners more than 50 million overall streams. With more new music on the horizon, 2023 promises to be the best year yet for Brice with the release of his first album, Product Of.



