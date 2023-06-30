Ariel Posen Announces Third Album 'Reasons Why'



Recorded in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Montreal, Quebec in early 2022, Reasons Why represents reflection and growth for Posen in both personal and artistic ways. The title refers to the explanation behind how and why we act, and how choices can further affect oneself and others.

"There's songs about relationships, forgiveness, pushing toxic people out of your life, mending broken relationships," Posen explains. "There's also songs about mental health and the way we have a perception about how we feel, the inner struggles we don't always let out into the world."



Posen started working on Reasons Why at the beginning of 2020, and the COVID lockdown provided an unintended creative boon to his work. The songs certainly reflect the extra time and care they were given: from the big-beat grit of "Man You Raised" and "Time Can Only Tell" to the funky drive of "I Wish That We Never Met," the modernistic textures of "Broken But I'm Fine" to the heart-rending sentiments of "Learning How to Say Goodbye" and "Feel This Way Too" (co-written with Leith Ross, along with "Choose"), and the melodic sweep of tracks such as "Always Moving On" and "Didn't Say."



Posen grew up in Winnipeg, the child of professional musicians, and began playing piano and guitar at a young age. By age 14 he was playing his own gigs. Eventually, his skills and unique style caught the attention of others and he has been a hired gun for artists like Tom Jones,



John Mayer, who hired Posen to play in a commercial for his signature guitar, called him "one of my favorite guitarists." Britain's The Guitar Magazine declared him "one of the most toneful and tasteful players to emerge in recent years" - joining other publications such as Rolling Stone, Canada's CBC, Guitar Player, Guitarist, and many more in singing Posen's praises.

In support of the release of Reasons Why, Posen will be touring around the world with his band through the fall and winter of 2023. All dates are listed below.



Tour Dates:

7/28 - Guelph, ON, Canada - Hillside Festival

8/26 - Tønder, Denmark - Tønder Festival

8/28 - Berlin, Germany - Frannz Club +

8/29 - Köln, Germany - Luxor +

8/31 - Utrecht, Netherlands - De Helling +

9/1 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

9/3 - Birmingham, UK- O2

9/4 - Bristol, UK - Thekla &

9/5 - Manchester, UK - The

9/6 - Narberth, UK - Queens Hall &

9/7 - Brighton, UK - Komedia &

9/8 - London, UK - The Garage &

9/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Crossroads Festival

9/26 - Calgary, AB, Canada - Commonwealth Bar & Stage #

9/27 - Edmonton, AB, Canada - The Starlite Room #

9/28 - Saskatoon, SK, Canada - Broadway Theatre #

9/29 - Winnipeg, MB, Canada - Park Theatre #

10/18 - Dallas, TX - Sundown at Granada #

10/19 - Austin, TX - Parish #

10/21 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

10/22 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's #

10/24 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill #

10/26 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall #

10/27 - Seattle, WA - High Dive #

10/29 - Vancouver, BC, Canada - Hollywood Theatre &

11/9 - Ottawa, ON, Canada - Galerie Saw Gallery &

11/10 - Montreal, QC, Canada - Theatre Fairmount &

11/11 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground &

11/12 - Cambridge, MA - Sonia Live

11/14 - Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy &

11/15 - Vienna, VA - Jammin Java &

11/16 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre &

11/18 - Hamilton, ON, Canada - Mills Hardware

11/19 - Toronto, ON, Canada - The Great Hall &

12/7 - Asheville, NC - Salvage Station &

12/8 - Decatur, GA - Eddie's

12/9 - Nashville, TN - The Blue Room &

12/10 - Indianapolis, IN -

12/12 - Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village &

12/13 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club &

+ w/ Niall McCabe

* w/ Jonny Morgan

& w/ Brittany Kennell

