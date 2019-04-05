J Hus Announces New Album For July Release





The darling of UK rap today announces the release of his third album Beautiful and Brutal Yard, due for release July 14th. The album features a stellar line up of collaborators including Burna Boy, Popcaan, Jorja Smith, CB, Naira Marley, Villz, and Boss Belly. Pre-order the album now and see below for the official tracklisting.



After most recently joining



Just over three years have passed since



Beautiful and Brutal Yard is the long-awaited third album from Hus. Named after the patois influenced slang term for home, the title is a reference to the two sides of Hus and his heart.



Magisterial lead single "



Second single "



The long overdue collaboration offered a full circle moment for these two music titans. During his sold-out London show at the "O3" aka O2 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After a three-year hiatus, London rapper and global superstar J Hus set the scene alight recently with his single " It's Crazy " which earned him a Top 15 across the UK Singles Charts. A mere few weeks later, he came with the explosive " Who Told You " Ft. Drake which earned him the biggest first week streams of 18 million worldwide and landed at #2 across the UK Singles Charts.The darling of UK rap today announces the release of his third album Beautiful and Brutal Yard, due for release July 14th. The album features a stellar line up of collaborators including Burna Boy, Popcaan, Jorja Smith, CB, Naira Marley, Villz, and Boss Belly. Pre-order the album now and see below for the official tracklisting.After most recently joining Burna Boy on stage at the Nigerian star's London show, today J Hus also reveals his proper return to the stage with a fall tour across the UK and Ireland. Kicking off October 28th at Dublin's 3Arena, the arena tour concludes on November 5 and 6 with two nights at London's O2 Arena. See below for full routing and on-sale details.Just over three years have passed since J Hus released Big Conspiracy - one of 2020's most critically lauded albums world-wide, which netted him a BRIT Award for Best British Male. His 2017 debut studio album Common Sense cemented him as a rap champ and innovator; and in between both albums, he nabbed multiple features on from some of the music industry's biggest artists, such as Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Skepta, and Dave.Beautiful and Brutal Yard is the long-awaited third album from Hus. Named after the patois influenced slang term for home, the title is a reference to the two sides of Hus and his heart.Magisterial lead single " It's Crazy " is the album's fierce comeback track. Listen and close your eyes: you can almost see the spit glistening against the mic, the fury in your headphones. Sailing across the beat, there are instructions and reflections on how little fame matters in the pursuit for power, as Hus comes back to claim his throne against the posers with lyrical menace. Repeat the hook. "The devil in me / the demon in me." It's all about Hus holding a mirror up to the world around us - a world that was flipped on its head since the release of his last album, for a whole myriad of reasons.Second single " Who Told You " reminds us of Hus' unmatched talent for creating supreme shut-down-the-block party music. Just when you think it couldn't get any better, no other than Drake emerges, and with his effortless rap flow he hands the track the final stamp and clearly becomes the unrivaled summer anthem of 2023.The long overdue collaboration offered a full circle moment for these two music titans. During his sold-out London show at the "O3" aka O2 Arena on April 5th 2019, Drake welcomed Hus home in the most epic way possible by inviting him on stage in front of 20,000 screaming fans - a truly emotional and celebratory night. For Hus, all roads lead back to the music. Look close at the album title Beautiful and Brutal Yard and spot the acronym: BABY. Whether it's brutal, beautiful or shuffling somewhere between, music is Hus' baby. On his third studio album, this has never been more clear and present. The stage is set. The man has many names - Uju Militer, The Farda, Ezmalay, The Ugliest (so named after his clothing brand of the same name). But there's only one J Hus.



