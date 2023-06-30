Small Crush Releases New Single '5'



Dec 17 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Small Crush is today releasing their infectious and adorable single and music video, "5," via Asian Man Records, following up their 2019 self-titled debut album.As a timeless soliloquy for the simple days of childhood, 5 finds singer/guitarist Logan Hammon wistfully longing for an earlier era, singing sweetly, "I didn't have awareness, for money or time, when I was five," with a laid back ease over an uptempo beat and buoyant bass.Reflecting a twinge of ineffable melancholy, Hammon's honey-smooth harmonies glide over pop melodies with just the right amount of backyard pop-punk distortion reminiscent of basement band practice and summertime outdoor shows. As Hammon puts it, "a dear friend once described us as 'sweetheart rock' and I think that fits us quite well."Lead guitarist Jackson Felton says, "sonically 5 has a happy-go-lucky simplicity that balances out a sense of bittersweet nostalgia," and Hammon notes the lyrics are about, "longing for a different time, but still being thankful for where you are now and how far you've come."Originally composed when Hammon was only 13, the lyrics capture a certain frozen in time adolescence with lines like, "Playing Zelda on my Gameboy Advance/ signing out of tune and not caring how I dance/ Rocks are falling out of my pockets/ Big rainbow pops are glued to my eye sockets."Hammon's voice is gentle and wistful, backed up by lead guitarist Jackson Felton, drummer Allen Moreno, and bassist Joey Chavez to create a sound reminiscent of artists like Frankie Cosmos, Snail Mail, Mom Jeans, and The Beths.In the video, directed by Jak Kerley at Shibby Pictures, the band transports themselves back to sunny pastimes, hanging out at a basketball court with ice cream cones, skating down sidewalks, swinging carefree in a park playground, and working a lemonade stand.Small Crush will also soon be embarking on a month-long tour with The Happy Fits, Windser, and Hot Freaks this October as well as supporting Jeff Rosenstock in November and December.Small Crush Tour DatesSupporting The Happy Fits:Oct 6 - Tucson, AZ 191 @ TooleOct 7 - Santa Ana, CA @ The ObservatoryOct 8 - Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music HallOct 10 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The CatalystOct 11 - Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading PostOct 13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The UnionOct 14 - Boulder, CO @ Fox TheaterOct 15 - Lawrence, KS @ The GranadaOct 17 - Bloomington, IL @ Castle TheatreOct 18 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave IIOct 20 - Cincinatti, OH @ BogartsOct 21 - Lansing, MI @ Hall 224Oct 22 - Cleveland, OH @ House of BluesOct 24 - Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson TheaterOct 25 - Wilmington, DE @ The QueenSupporting Jeff Rosenstock:Nov 25 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van BurenNov 27 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow WolfNov 28 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow PalaceNov 30 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper TigerDec 1 - Austin, TX @ Empire GarageDec 2 - Dallas, TX @ Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQDec 3 - Tulsa, OK @ The VanguardDec 5 - Denver, CO @ SummitDec 7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ SoundwellDec 8 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music HallDec 10 - Portland, OR @ Revolution HallDec 11 - Seattle, WA @ The ShowboxDec 14 - Reno, NV @ The Holland ProjectDec 15 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency BallroomDec 16 - Los Angeles, CA @ The NovoDec 17 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park



