Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 30/06/2023

Jordan Adetunji Releases Video For 'Go'

Hot Songs Around The World

People
Libianca
192 entries in 16 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
590 entries in 28 charts
Kill Bill
SZA
373 entries in 22 charts
Calm Down
Rema
713 entries in 23 charts
Eyes Closed
Ed Sheeran
183 entries in 24 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
469 entries in 25 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
1178 entries in 29 charts
La Bachata
Manuel Turizo
186 entries in 6 charts
Players
Coi Leray
188 entries in 15 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
839 entries in 28 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Belfast artist Jordan Adetunji has dropped the official music video for his brand new single 'Go'. Directed by Tyrus Hill, the visual sees Jordan stepping into fifth gear for a care-free joyride in a classic Leyland ST car living life in the fast lane. Produced by J Rick, the track hones in on a blend of math-rock style guitar and hyperpop beats, which are fast becoming staples to Jordan's sound.

Speaking about the track, Jordan says: 'This song I wrote about defeating the odds and manifesting all the things people said I won't do. The energy I wanted to give off was no matter how much you're doubted. you should still go for it. I created this song with producers J Rick & Villa where there was electric excitement in the studio when making this with a math rock sample from Rjpasin'.

Jordan Adetunji is an artist breaking all the rules. After releasing a string of forward-thinking tracks including the hyperpop/jersey club infused 'You & I', 'WOKEUP!' and 'Insecure (Love Yourself), the genre bending artist with reference points ranging from rap and R&B through to post-punk, jersey club, and hyperpop has rapidly been making a name for himself.

Having signed to RCA Records on the suggestion of Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes, Jordan has garnered key tastemaker support from BBC Radio 1, Huw Stephens, DJ Target, Jamz Supernova, Dazed, GUAP, The Line of Best Fit, i-D, Hypebeast, Wonderland, The Independent, NME and more.

Jordan cites diverse influences among The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar, Jaden Smith, xxTENTACION, Joy Divison and Bring Me The Horizon. His unique take on music from rap through to emo has also seen him supporting pop/punk artist KennyHoopla on tour and he was also selected by TikTok as one of their #AltMusic artists last year.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0190120 secs // 4 () queries in 0.006274938583374 secs