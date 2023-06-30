Herb Alpert Announces New Album 'Wish Upon A Star'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Legendary musician, artist, record label executive and philanthropist Herb Alpert has announced that his new album Wish Upon A Star will be released on September
15.
The 49th studio album from the prolific trumpeter, Wish Upon A Star is filled to the brim with new takes on classic songs from Jerry Reed, Elvis, The Beatles, Cat Stevens, and The Carpenters
among others. Produced by Alpert and recorded at his home in Los Angeles, the album continues to serve up the unmistakable trumpet playing of the Tijuana Brass master, who just turned 88 this year.
Wish Upon A Star will be the followup to 2022's Sunny Side of the Street which reached #7 on the Billboard Current Contemporary Jazz Albums chart, and 2021's Catch
the Wind which reached #2. Herb's Grammy-winning album and title track Rise, released in 1979, again surged to the top of the 2022 charts, 42 years after it last dominated the airwaves, thanks to the classic soundtrack of the NETFLIX hit film, Spiderhead, starring Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller.
Alpert's extraordinary musicianship has earned him 9 GRAMMY® Awards (the latest from his 2014 album Steppin' Out), 15 Gold albums, 14 Platinum albums and has sold over 72 million records. Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass propelled his sound into the pop music limelight, at one point outselling the Beatles
two to one.
Alpert has a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006, and was awarded the National
Medal of Arts by Barack Obama in 2013. Alpert also has a second career as an abstract expressionist painter and sculptor with group and solo exhibitions around the United States and Europe.
As an industry leader, Alpert's commitment to artists with personal vision guided A&M Records (with partner Jerry Moss) from a Hollywood garage operation into one of the most successful independent record labels in music history, with stars including Janet
Jackson, Quincy
Jones, Cat Stevens, The Carpenters, Carole King, Sheryl Crow, Peter
Frampton, The Police
and scores of others.
Alpert will be touring this summer and fall with his wife Lani Hall, Grammy-winning vocalist and former lead singer of Brazil 66 with Sergio
Mendes, where they'll be performing an eclectic mix of American standards, Brazilian jazz, The Beatles, The Tijuana Brass, and Brazil '66 songs. Find a full list of tour dates below or visit his website.
Herb Alpert & Lani Hall
tour dates:
July 25 - Charlotte, NC @ Knight Theater
July 26 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Sandler Center For The Performing Arts
July 28 - Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center
July 29 - Beverly, MA @ The Cabot Theater
July 30 - Portsmouth, NH @ The Music
Hall Historic Theater
September
16 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
September
17 - Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square
September
19 - Minneapolis, MN @Ordway Center for the Performing Arts
September
20 - Iowa City, IA @ The Englert Theatre
September
21 - Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
October 14 - Denver, CO @ The Newman Center For The Performing Arts
October 15 - Grand Junction, CO @ Avalon Theatre
October 17 - Boise, ID @ The Egyptian Theatre
October 18 - Portland, OR @Revolution Hall
October 20 - Tacoma, WA @ Venue TBD
October 21 - Seattle, WA @ Venue TBD